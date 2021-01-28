We have found an unwanted bacterial growth in some product batches according to the overview below.
After the end of production and before delivery all affected batches have been tested free of microbiological growth, but by routine random inspection after 3 months, microbiological growth has been found.
In most cases the infection of the products does not pose a risk to consumers with a normally functioning immune system, but for consumers with a weak immune system, the products may pose a risk.
It is therefore recommended that you either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased. The batch number is printed on the bottom of the packaging.
PRODUCT
Batch no. product
Batch no. Gift boxes
Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes)
231500
202019
Meraki Handlotion Northern Dawn (Gift boxes)
231727
202023
Meraki Pure Bodylotion
231530
Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew
231524
Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew
231822
Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes)
231135
202018
Meraki Handlotion Harvest Moon
231227
Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew
225382
Contacts:
Allison A/S
Maria Bønnelykke
Quality Manager
tel. +45 75191333