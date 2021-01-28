We have found an unwanted bacterial growth in some product batches according to the overview below.

After the end of production and before delivery all affected batches have been tested free of microbiological growth, but by routine random inspection after 3 months, microbiological growth has been found.

In most cases the infection of the products does not pose a risk to consumers with a normally functioning immune system, but for consumers with a weak immune system, the products may pose a risk.

It is therefore recommended that you either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased. The batch number is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

PRODUCT Batch no. product Batch no. Gift boxes Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes) 231500 202019 Meraki Handlotion Northern Dawn (Gift boxes) 231727 202023 Meraki Pure Bodylotion 231530 Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew 231524 Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew 231822 Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes) 231135 202018 Meraki Handlotion Harvest Moon 231227 Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew 225382

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005526/en/

Contacts:

Allison A/S

Maria Bønnelykke

Quality Manager

tel. +45 75191333