Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
JSC Halyk Bank: JSC Halyk Bank announces the timely and full redemption of Eurobonds made on January 28, 2021 for 500,000,000 US dollars with a coupon rate of 7.25%

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: JSC Halyk Bank announces the timely and full redemption of Eurobonds made on January 28, 2021 for 500,000,000 US dollars with a coupon rate of 7.25% 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: JSC Halyk Bank announces the timely and full redemption of Eurobonds made on January 28, 2021 for 
500,000,000 US dollars with a coupon rate of 7.25% 
28-Jan-2021 / 11:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS-RELEASE 
JSC Halyk Bank announces the timely and full redemption of Eurobonds made on January 28, 2021 for 500,000,000 US 
dollars with a coupon rate of 7.25% 
28 January 2021 
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan ("the Bank") (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) 
repaid in full its USD 500,000,000 Eurobond issue bearing 7.25% coupon rate due 2021 (ISIN: XS0583796973 / 
US46627JAB08) on the scheduled maturity date 28 January 2021, using its own funds. This is another clear indication of 
strong liquidity position of the Bank. It is expected, that the Eurobond issue repayment will positively affect the 
Bank's net interest margin and return on assets. 
 
 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
 
With total assets of KZT 9,999.1bn as at 30 September 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 613 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and  Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
                    +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
                    MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
                    +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
                    Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
                    +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
                    NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US46627J3023 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HSBK 
Sequence No.:   92495 
EQS News ID:    1164040 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
