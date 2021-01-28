Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: XFC President Myron Molotky Announces Inaugural "The XFC Experience Week" Kicks Off March 22 in Oklahoma City

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC PINK:DKMR) is excited to announce its inaugural "The XFC Experience Week" will take place the week of March 22 in Oklahoma City, OK.

The festivities kick off with the third official XFC Tryout Event on March 22, with our next professional MMA events taking place the following weekend, YoungGuns 1 and XFC 44, on March 27.

YoungGuns 1 and XFC 44 will prominently feature athletes who competed at our historic relaunch event, XFC 43 in November on NBC Sports Network.

Statement from XFC President Myron Molotky: "Today I am announcing the XFC is rescheduling its previously announced Saturday, February 27 professional mixed martial arts event, XFC YoungGuns. Due to the continuing and constantly changing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and with respect to our venues and host hotels, as well as state commissions and our broadcast partners, XFC is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our fighters, staff and fans.

XFC is pleased to announce that we have secured a date and venue on March 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. We are especially excited to announce The XFC Experience Week, which will include the XFC Tryouts, XFC YoungGuns and XFC 44 starting March 22 (XFC Tryouts) and our explosive primary events the following weekend.

XFC is also engaged with a multitude of new broadcast partners to present XFC on the biggest platforms on a global stage. Combined with our current partners who established a household reach of 540 million for XFC 43, XFC will present many more options for our fans around the world.

We will be announcing more information about this event, as well as the fight card in the coming weeks. Everyone at the XFC would like to thank our fans, and our fighters, for remaining patient and understanding as we work through these unprecedented challenges, and fight to deliver the high level, high octane fights everyone expects from the Xtreme Fighting Championships.

FIGHT ON!"

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

