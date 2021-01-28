New features of Bausano's MD Plus and MD Nextmover lines include Digital Extruder Control 4.0 for real-time analytics and Smart Energy System that offers significant energy savings

Bausano, an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials, today announced the introduction of its next generation lines of twin-screw plastic extruders in the U.S. and Canadian markets. With world-renowned "Made in Italy" quality and unrivaled technological innovation, Bausano's two renewed product lines MD Plus and MD Nextmover are best suited for several types of extrusion, pipes, granules, wood plastic composites (WPC), profiles and materials used in the medical industry.

Bausano's twin-screw extruder lines are noteworthy for their unique, patented Multidrive transmission system, a careful study of interpenetrating and counter-rotating screw geometry and the newest motor generations and tools for consumption analysis, all of which combine to deliver high levels of efficiency, durability, reliability and sustainability.

"Our extrusion lines are the result of advanced engineering that combines innovation with more than 70 years of know-how in plastic transformation processes," said Clemente Bausano, vice president of Bausano. "Our Multidrive system has increased the efficiency and the service life of our machinery, undoubtedly setting a new high standard in the extrusion industry for both. Our approach to design and development, production, assembly and testing steps ensures the highest technical and functional quality standards, and we're very excited to introduce our next generation lines of twin-screw extruders to the U.S. and Canadian markets."

Bausano's Multidrive technology is the result of the company's many years of research and experimentation. With a unique design that substantially reduces stress on motor shafts, gears and screws thanks to the tightening torque strain being distributed on two pairs of motors, Multidrive delivers higher power on screws equal to the power delivered to increase precision and reduce energy use. Compared to traditional systems, Multidrive's innovative distribution of motion also reduces the likelihood of faults due to excessive stress on mechanical components, which ensures a longer average service life of the machine motors are managed by a single static frequency converter, an instrument capable of ensuring constant rotation and perfect synchronism, without using any additional devices.

The MD Nextmover line features an all-new Digital Extruder Control 4.0 system with a capacitive, multitouch, panoramic screen. It performs continuous screening of the system by processing reports and graphs in real time to easily and precisely analyze extrusion parameters and consumption at each stage of the production cycle. MD Nextmover also includes an innovative Smart Energy System for contactless cylinder heating. By using an alternating electromagnetic field, the new system delivers a significant reduction in wear-and-tear while delivering energy savings of up to 35%.

Both twin-screw lines also feature special multi-stage thrust bearings, which are designed to triple the dynamic load and enable the extruders to handle high volumes of production. For smaller lines, Bausano has developed Multidrive 2x2, which features a single pair of motors to reduce overall dimensions while optimizing gearbox operation.

For more information about the MD Plus and MD Nextmover product lines and Bausano's Multidrive technology, visit https://www.bausano.com/en.

About Bausano

Founded in 1946, Bausano is an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials. Quality, flexibility and attentiveness to the individual needs of every customer: these are the company's distinctive features in developing tailor-made solutions for the extrusion of pipes, granules, profiles and wood plastic composites (WPC) for a wide variety of applications as well as material used in the medical sector. Bausano is a strategic partner to its customers by virtue of its complete control over the value chain, a highly qualified pre-sales consultancy service as well as after-sales support with specialized operators who are able to work on-site within 24 hours from a request. The company's headquarters are located near Turin, Italy, and it has production units in Brazil and India. Its U.S. offices are based in Oswego, Ill. and Houston. For more information, visit https://www.bausano.com/en/ and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

