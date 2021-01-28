Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG) announced today that they have appointed Andrew Lee to the AmpliTech Board of Directors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc.



If you cannot view the logo above, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7466/72993_1f51ec0a94fd1b3b_001full.jpg

CEO, Fawad Maqbool commented, "We are excited and proud to announce the selection of Andrew Lee to AMPG's Board of Directors. Andrew is the Chief Financial Officer of RealWear, Inc., a technology company that makes a hands-free, head-worn computer designed for industrial settings. Andrew will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee, while being a member of all other Committees. We look forward to benefiting from both his technical and financial prowess." RealWear's investors include Teradyne, Bose Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, and investors from JP Morgan's Private Bank.

Prior to joining RealWear, Lee led Finance and Operations as the CFO of Ryonet Corporation, a high-growth firm in Vancouver, Washington. Throughout his career, he has completed numerous rounds of financing, managed foreign currency hedging strategies, and led three major ERP implementations.

Lee is a licensed CPA and holds his MBA degree from Washington State University. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration, with concentrations in Finance and Accounting, from Walla Walla University. Lee's strengths include P&L management, debt and equity capital raising, and strategic planning.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented to us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

CONTACT: Fawad Maqbool, CEO, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (631) 521-7831

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplitechampg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpliTechInc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72993