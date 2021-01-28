The commission has proposed updating the law which regulates the bloc's cross-border energy networks to include new energy storage technologies and smart grids as well as removing fossil fuel eligibility for public funding.The European Commission has published a document confirming its intent to update the regulation governing the development of cross-border energy networks, to include battery and green hydrogen energy storage. The impact statement about the effects of updating the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) regulation, dated Friday, also spells out a desire to remove all natural ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...