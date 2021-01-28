Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Presents at Major Facility Operators Annual Continuing Education Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that the Company recently participated in an invitation-only Continuing Education Conference for a large facility management and franchise partner.

Legend's VP of Engineering Mark Petersen was invited to present at the conference, which was attended by approximately 1,300 market-facing sales and energy services professionals. During Mr. Petersen's Business Impact of Power Quality presentation, he discussed: the obstacles facing building owners and operators due to power quality challenges, the impact on buildings, and the value of solving these with Legend's SmartGATE platform across multiple industries.

Legend's SmartGATE platform for intelligent active power management represents a significant new tool for the partner and its franchising group to solve more commercial building power challenges than ever before. SmartGATE further achieves the common goals shared by the partner, its franchise group, and Legend Power. These goals include making buildings safer and comfortable for tenants, reducing GHG emissions and building operating costs, and increasing energy efficiency.

"Partnerships like these extend the reach of Legend Power in a way that can't possibly be overstated," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "Access to our partner's extensive sales professionals, customer network, installation, and energy expertise, makes this arrangement a win for all stakeholders; Legend, the partner, and our mutual customers."

The partner is a leading global provider of facility solutions with revenues over $4.0 billion. Their industry-leading capabilities include electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, and key facility operations for property owners and managers throughout North America and select global locations.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

