Year-End Report, 1 January-31 December 2020: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Market remains weak



Total income

Q4: SEK 165.7 (317.6) million

12 months: SEK 1,025.8 (1,140.2) million

Q4: (317.6) million 12 months: (1,140.2) million EBITDA

Q4: SEK -4.6 (62.3) million

12 months: SEK 277.8 (249.5) million

Q4: (62.3) million 12 months: (249.5) million Result before tax

Q4: SEK -86.5 (-29.3) million

12 months: SEK -65.1 (-102.3) million

Result per share after tax

Q4: SEK -1.83 (-0.62)

12 months: SEK -1.38 (-2.15)

Events in the fourth quarter

Two scheduled drydockings completed

Financing of installation of ballast water management system and refinancing of credit facility

The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share

(0) per share Martin Nerfeldt new CFO and member of Group management

Key figures 1 January-31 December 2020

Total income, SEK million: 1,025.8 (1,140.2)

EBITDA, SEK million: 277.8 (249.5)

EBITDA, USD million: 30.2 (26.4)

Operating result, SEK million: 32.6 (-0.4)

Result before tax, SEK million: -65.1 (-102.3)

Result after tax, SEK million: -66.0 (-102.6)

Equity ratio, %: 28 (29)

Return on equity, %: -6 (-9)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 378.0 (354.8)

Result per share after tax, SEK: -1.38 (-2.15)

Equity per share, SEK: 16.66 (22.12)

Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 28 January 2021, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +46 31 855003

Mob: +46 704 855003

E-mail: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88938661

Mob: +46 704 855009

E-mail: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

