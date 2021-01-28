Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
28.01.21
14:13 Uhr
0,792 Euro
-0,020
-2,46 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.01.2021 | 13:16
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Year-End Report, 1 January-31 December 2020: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Market remains weak

  • Total income
    Q4: SEK 165.7 (317.6) million
    12 months: SEK 1,025.8 (1,140.2) million
  • EBITDA
    Q4: SEK -4.6 (62.3) million
    12 months: SEK 277.8 (249.5) million
  • Result before tax
    Q4: SEK -86.5 (-29.3) million
    12 months: SEK -65.1 (-102.3) million
    Result per share after tax
    Q4: SEK -1.83 (-0.62)
    12 months: SEK -1.38 (-2.15)

Events in the fourth quarter

  • Two scheduled drydockings completed
  • Financing of installation of ballast water management system and refinancing of credit facility
  • The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share
  • Martin Nerfeldt new CFO and member of Group management

Key figures 1 January-31 December 2020

  • Total income, SEK million: 1,025.8 (1,140.2)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 277.8 (249.5)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 30.2 (26.4)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 32.6 (-0.4)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -65.1 (-102.3)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -66.0 (-102.6)
  • Equity ratio, %: 28 (29)
  • Return on equity, %: -6 (-9)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 378.0 (354.8)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -1.38 (-2.15)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 16.66 (22.12)
  • Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 28 January 2021, at 13.00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 855003
Mob: +46 704 855003
E-mail: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88938661
Mob: +46 704 855009
E-mail: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/year-end-report--1-january-31-december-2020,c3275662

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3275662/1364890.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Year-End Report 2020

CONCORDIA MARITIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.