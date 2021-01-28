Mining News Flash mit Aztec Minerals, Bluestone Resources und EnWaveQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
Aztec Minerals Corp: Aztec Minerals JV plans exploration at Cervantes
Aztec Minerals/Kootenay Joint Venture plant zweiphasiges Explorationsprogramm im Wert von 1,1 Millionen CAD im Jahr 2021 auf dem Gold-Kupfer-Projekt Cervantes in Sonora, Mexiko
Vancouver, Kanada 26. Januar 2021 - Aztec Minerals
Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) und Kootenay Silver
Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec/Kootenay Joint Venture Plans Two Phase, CAD$1.1 Million Exploration Program in 2021 at Cervantes Gold-Copper Project, Sonora, Mexico
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. plan a two-phase, CAD$1.13 million exploration program in 2021 for the Cervantes...
Bluestone Resources treibt Basic Engineering auf Cerro Blanco voran und Update sowie Pläne für 2021 bekannt
26. Januar
2021 - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV:BSR | OTCQB:BBSRF) ("Bluestone" oder das "Unternehmen")
Bluestone Resources Inc (3): Bluestone reviews 2020
Bluestone Resources Inc.: Bluestone Advances Basic Engineering at Cerro Blanco, Provides Project Update and Plans for 2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2021) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's...
EnWave Corp: EnWave's freezeREV viable in vaccine drying, says Merck
EnWave Corp: EnWave signs R&D licence deal with Fresh Business
EnWave unterzeichnet Forschungs- und Entwicklungslizenzvertrag mit Fresh Business für REV-Technologie in Spanien
Vancouver, B.C., 13. Januar 2021 -
EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", oder das
"Unternehmen")
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,212
|-1,85 %
|BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC
|1,150
|-5,35 %
|ENWAVE CORPORATION
|0,914
|+4,94 %