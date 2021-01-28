The IIoT data collection and device management platform market is expected to grow by 1.38 bn, decelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
The OTA firmware updates is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing cybersecurity threats will hamper the market growth.
IIoT Data Collection And Device Management Platform Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the process industries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period
IIoT Data Collection And Device Management Platform Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for IIoT data collection and device management platforms in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Aeris Communications Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Moxa Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industries Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
