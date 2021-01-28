The "EU Passenger Cars Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report concentrates on the EU passenger car market, providing a detailed analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term forecast uncovers market projections. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of actual opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Data coverage:

Passenger car market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Passenger car production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for passenger car (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Passenger car market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:

1. How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities

2. How to load your idle production capacity

3. How to boost your sales on overseas markets

4. How to increase your profit margins

5. How to make your supply chain more sustainable

6. How to reduce your production and supply chain costs

7. How to outsource production to other countries

8. How to prepare your business for global expansionhe key working tool for business analysts, empowering them to discover deep insights and ideas from the marketing data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Most Promising Products

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

7.1 Production Volume And Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles Of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

