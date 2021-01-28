Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects Thick Intercepts Grading 5.67 g/t AuEq over 71.85 m and 9.15 g/t AuEq over 25.50 m within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are currently active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B and 21C Zones

22.23 g/t Au, 1,605 g/t Ag (43.63 g/t AuEq) over 2.79 m (SK-20-589)

20.92 g/t Au, 258 g/t Ag (24.36 g/t AuEq) over 6.45 m (SK-20-591)

8.50 g/t Au, 182 g/t Ag (10.92 g/t AuEq) over 10.75 m (SK-20-596)

23.13 g/t Au, 613 g/t Ag (31.30 g/t AuEq) over 4.10 m (SK-20-598)

2.52 g/t Au, 92 g/t Ag (3.75 g/t AuEq) over 27.22 m (SK-20-607)

5.74 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (9.04 g/t AuEq) over 12.75 m (SK-20-623)

5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626)

8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-627)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

High-Grade Intersections Continue to Develop within 21C Zone Development Buffer

Intercepts from the completed Phase 2 program continue to demonstrate the tenor, continuity, and thickness of the pit-constrained resources in the 21C Zone at Eskay Creek. This is highlighted by an intercept of 5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626) which confirms the continuity and grade modelled in this portion of the 21C Zone, and is corroborated by 8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m in a flanking drill hole (SK-20-627). Mineralization in this area is gold-dominant and is hosted within the footwall rhyolite with only minor grade contributions from silver. These drill holes are situated 75 m north of previously reported 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579).

The Phase 1 and 2 drilling campaigns have successfully confirmed the spatial continuity and tenor of the mineralization of the Inferred resources defined by the Company's 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The incoming assay results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 MRE.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

