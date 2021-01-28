Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects Thick Intercepts Grading 5.67 g/t AuEq over 71.85 m and 9.15 g/t AuEq over 25.50 m within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are currently active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B and 21C Zones
- 22.23 g/t Au, 1,605 g/t Ag (43.63 g/t AuEq) over 2.79 m (SK-20-589)
- 20.92 g/t Au, 258 g/t Ag (24.36 g/t AuEq) over 6.45 m (SK-20-591)
- 8.50 g/t Au, 182 g/t Ag (10.92 g/t AuEq) over 10.75 m (SK-20-596)
- 23.13 g/t Au, 613 g/t Ag (31.30 g/t AuEq) over 4.10 m (SK-20-598)
- 2.52 g/t Au, 92 g/t Ag (3.75 g/t AuEq) over 27.22 m (SK-20-607)
- 5.74 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (9.04 g/t AuEq) over 12.75 m (SK-20-623)
- 5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626)
- 8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-627)
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
High-Grade Intersections Continue to Develop within 21C Zone Development Buffer
Intercepts from the completed Phase 2 program continue to demonstrate the tenor, continuity, and thickness of the pit-constrained resources in the 21C Zone at Eskay Creek. This is highlighted by an intercept of 5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626) which confirms the continuity and grade modelled in this portion of the 21C Zone, and is corroborated by 8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m in a flanking drill hole (SK-20-627). Mineralization in this area is gold-dominant and is hosted within the footwall rhyolite with only minor grade contributions from silver. These drill holes are situated 75 m north of previously reported 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579).
The Phase 1 and 2 drilling campaigns have successfully confirmed the spatial continuity and tenor of the mineralization of the Inferred resources defined by the Company's 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The incoming assay results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 MRE.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Core Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Zone
Phase
SK-20-585
109.25
115.65
6.40
5.66
58
6.43
21B
2
SK-20-585
123.00
133.50
10.50
1.26
10
1.40
21B
2
SK-20-587
141.52
150.02
8.50
2.04
222
5.00
21C
2
Including
143.56
144.71
1.15
7.06
387
12.22
21C
2
and
144.71
145.54
0.83
5.09
1,135
20.22
21C
2
SK-20-588
145.00
152.31
7.31
3.20
106
4.60
21C
2
Including
146.97
147.66
0.69
14.95
392
20.18
21C
2
SK-20-588
165.86
177.50
11.64
2.02
83
3.12
21C
2
Including
167.35
167.85
0.50
5.14
460
11.27
21C
2
SK-20-589
145.50
148.24
2.74
3.85
140
5.72
21C
2
Including
146.41
147.41
1.00
8.58
368
13.49
21C
2
SK-20-589
151.38
154.17
2.79
22.23
1,605
43.63
21C
2
Including
151.38
152.24
0.86
18.55
2,360
50.02
21C
2
and
152.24
152.74
0.50
71.70
1,510
91.83
21C
2
and
152.74
153.67
0.93
7.59
1,230
23.99
21C
2
and
153.67
154.17
0.50
6.33
1,100
21.00
21C
2
SK-20-589
165.50
182.79
17.29
1.85
69
2.77
21C
2
SK-20-590
148.00
150.00
2.00
0.89
6
0.96
21B
2
SK-20-590
160.00
174.13
14.13
2.19
23
2.50
21B
2
SK-20-591
137.50
143.95
6.45
20.92
258
24.36
21B
2
Including
141.00
142.00
1.00
20.60
220
23.53
21B
2
and
142.00
143.00
1.00
43.20
864
54.72
21B
2
and
143.00
143.95
0.95
61.20
420
66.80
21B
2
SK-20-591
146.00
158.65
12.65
3.76
116
5.30
21B
2
Including
147.00
148.00
1.00
9.52
180
11.92
21B
2
and
151.00
152.00
1.00
10.55
50
11.22
21B
2
SK-20-591
169.70
173.50
3.80
2.95
5
3.01
21B
2
SK-20-592
132.55
134.80
2.25
5.10
127
6.78
21B
2
Including
134.00
134.80
0.80
9.40
210
12.20
21B
2
SK-20-592
140.10
149.60
9.50
2.43
90
6.30
21B
2
Including
147.50
148.55
1.05
4.53
504
11.25
21B
2
SK-20-592
171.00
173.00
2.00
1.39
5
1.45
21B
2
SK-20-593
133.00
152.50
19.50
3.10
60
3.90
21B
2
Including
135.00
136.00
1.00
9.49
172
11.78
21B
2
and
140.00
140.60
0.60
9.48
196
12.09
21B
2
and
140.60
141.17
0.57
7.74
207
10.50
21B
2
SK-20-593
164.50
172.00
7.50
2.84
6
2.91
21B
2
SK-20-594
128.75
170.00
41.25
1.39
35
1.85
21B
2
SK-20-594
179.00
183.50
4.50
1.45
9
1.57
21B
2
SK-20-594
188.00
190.00
2.00
1.47
13
1.64
21B
2
SK-20-595
132.00
155.00
23.00
2.07
33
2.50
21B
2
Including
134.50
135.50
1.00
10.50
19
10.75
21B
2
SK-20-595
167.00
188.00
21.00
1.18
8
1.29
21B
2
SK-20-596
131.00
141.75
10.75
8.50
182
10.92
21B
2
Including
132.00
133.00
1.00
11.95
145
13.88
21B
2
and
133.00
134.00
1.00
14.85
231
17.93
21B
2
and
134.00
135.00
1.00
14.65
467
20.88
21B
2
and
135.00
135.85
0.85
29.40
628
37.77
21B
2
and
135.85
136.35
0.50
20.90
189
23.42
21B
2
SK-20-596
144.50
166.50
22.00
2.16
8
2.26
21B
2
Including
165.15
166.50
1.35
15.75
16
15.96
21B
2
SK-20-597
127.50
139.75
12.25
2.53
21
2.81
21B
2
Including
130.80
131.75
0.95
14.05
26
14.40
21B
2
SK-20-597
153.50
162.00
8.50
1.09
6
1.18
21B
2
SK-20-597
164.50
167.00
2.50
1.55
9
1.67
21B
2
SK-20-597
172.90
182.00
9.10
1.36
5
1.43
21B
2
SK-20-598
115.00
119.10
4.10
23.13
613
31.30
21B
2
Including
117.00
118.00
1.00
34.80
1,585
55.93
21B
2
and
118.00
118.50
0.50
56.90
741
66.78
21B
2
and
118.50
119.10
0.60
50.30
911
62.45
21B
2
SK-20-598
131.05
137.00
5.95
1.84
47
2.47
21B
2
SK-20-598
141.50
153.05
11.55
3.23
11
3.37
21B
2
Including
149.00
150.00
1.00
11.90
23
12.21
21B
2
SK-20-598
161.00
176.00
15.00
1.54
5
1.61
21B
2
SK-20-599
129.80
140.20
10.40
3.27
40
3.81
21B
2
Including
134.65
135.20
0.55
17.80
87
18.96
21B
2
SK-20-599
150.50
153.50
3.00
0.83
5
0.90
21B
2
SK-20-599
156.50
170.40
13.90
1.27
9
1.39
21B
2
SK-20-599
173.15
177.15
4.00
1.65
23
1.96
21B
2
SK-20-599
181.60
186.00
4.40
1.03
5
1.09
21B
2
SK-20-602
142.00
151.60
9.60
1.62
11
1.77
21C
2
SK-20-603
141.00
144.39
3.39
0.75
40
1.29
21C
2
SK-20-603
147.35
153.00
5.65
1.18
6
1.25
21C
2
SK-20-603
176.00
191.00
15.00
1.43
8
1.54
21C
2
SK-20-605
146.00
152.54
6.54
1.44
7
1.53
21C
2
SK-20-606
131.50
143.85
12.35
2.44
64
3.29
21B
2
SK-20-606
146.50
152.00
5.50
1.20
22
1.49
21B
2
SK-20-606
159.50
168.50
9.00
1.68
30
2.08
21B
2
SK-20-607
115.00
117.30
2.30
6.01
181
8.42
21B
2
Including
116.60
117.30
0.70
15.35
411
20.83
21B
2
SK-20-607
125.24
152.46
27.22
2.52
92
3.75
21B
2
Including
147.71
149.00
1.29
13.15
841
24.36
21B
2
SK-20-608
113.50
116.00
2.50
4.85
81
5.94
21B
2
SK-20-608
122.00
131.00
9.00
2.85
86
3.99
21B
2
SK-20-608
134.00
141.10
7.10
2.54
7
2.63
21B
2
SK-20-608
144.15
146.95
2.80
1.00
8
1.11
21B
2
SK-20-609
128.50
141.12
12.62
1.44
131
3.19
21B
2
SK-20-609
144.58
153.12
8.54
0.66
9
0.78
21B
2
SK-20-609
155.64
170.00
14.36
1.13
8
1.24
21B
2
SK-20-609
172.68
175.30
2.62
5.04
37
5.52
21B
2
SK-20-613
113.00
115.00
2.00
0.51
20
0.77
21C
2
SK-20-613
134.03
152.00
17.97
1.40
29
1.79
21C
2
SK-20-614
142.70
152.70
10.00
1.73
161
3.87
21C
2
SK-20-614
162.50
172.00
9.50
2.18
6
2.25
21C
2
SK-20-614
176.85
185.50
8.65
1.54
5
1.60
21C
2
SK-20-616
145.00
150.50
5.50
1.78
511
8.58
21C
2
Including
145.00
146.00
1.00
1.24
958
14.01
21C
2
and
146.71
147.70
0.99
0.94
893
12.85
21C
2
and
147.70
148.82
1.12
0.60
742
10.49
21C
2
SK-20-616
156.50
160.00
3.50
0.88
11
1.03
21C
2
SK-20-616
164.64
182.50
17.86
2.42
6
2.49
21C
2
SK-20-617
141.68
147.05
5.37
4.10
201
6.78
21C
2
Including
143.15
144.05
0.90
18.15
1,020
31.75
21C
2
SK-20-617
165.20
179.00
13.80
3.11
5
3.17
21C
2
Including
172.00
173.50
1.50
10.05
<5
10.05
21C
2
SK-20-618
150.45
|
159.00
8.55
0.61
5
0.68
21C
2
SK-20-618
163.00
172.00
9.00
3.57
119
5.16
21C
2
Including
169.00
170.50
1.50
13.30
269
16.89
21C
2
SK-20-618
175.00
179.50
4.50
2.93
5
3.00
21C
2
SK-20-620
140.17
149.00
8.83
1.53
118
3.11
21C
2
Including
141.05
141.59
0.54
7.22
958
19.99
21C
2
SK-20-620
156.00
166.00
10.00
1.12
5
1.18
21C
2
SK-20-620
169.28
187.00
17.72
3.55
19
3.80
21C
2
Including
170.53
172.03
1.50
21.20
141
23.08
21C
2
SK-20-620
190.00
196.00
6.00
1.06
5
1.12
21C
2
SK-20-621
170.47
173.00
2.53
1.17
18
1.41
21C
2
SK-20-621
178.00
187.00
9.00
2.60
5
2.67
21C
2
SK-20-622
174.88
177.35
2.47
11.50
271
15.11
21C
2
Including
174.88
176.00
1.12
21.40
513
28.24
21C
2
SK-20-623
133.25
146.00
12.75
5.74
247
9.04
21C
2
Including
134.80
135.44
0.64
30.20
1,220
46.47
21C
2
and
135.44
136.13
0.69
26.60
147
28.56
21C
2
and
139.30
139.80
0.50
4.96
1,390
23.49
21C
2
and
139.80
140.32
0.52
12.15
2,650
47.48
21C
2
and
142.00
143.00
1.00
13.45
22
13.74
21C
2
SK-20-623
160.26
162.40
2.14
1.16
5
1.22
21C
2
SK-20-623
173.30
189.30
16.00
2.46
6
2.54
21C
2
Including
176.00
177.00
1.00
11.00
7
11.09
21C
2
SK-20-625
157.61
174.50
16.89
1.72
8
1.82
21C
2
SK-20-625
187.00
216.50
29.50
2.52
18
2.76
21C
2
Including
215.00
216.50
1.50
25.90
91
27.11
21C
2
SK-20-625
222.50
227.00
4.50
1.10
5
1.17
21C
2
SK-20-625
230.00
235.95
5.95
1.06
5
1.13
21C
2
SK-20-626
162.18
234.03
71.85
5.38
22
5.67
21C
2
Including
188.25
188.97
0.72
21.60
6
21.68
21C
2
and
188.97
190.00
1.03
15.10
9
15.22
21C
2
and
190.00
191.50
1.50
18.95
31
19.36
21C
2
and
191.50
192.12
0.62
26.90
19
27.15
21C
2
and
192.12
192.99
0.87
10.10
221
13.05
21C
2
and
192.99
193.49
0.50
23.50
200
26.17
21C
2
and
193.49
194.50
1.01
21.00
250
24.33
21C
2
and
194.50
196.00
1.50
15.70
23
16.01
21C
2
and
196.00
197.50
1.50
31.30
53
32.01
21C
2
and
199.58
200.18
0.60
83.60
194
86.19
21C
2
SK-20-627
161.00
186.50
25.50
8.82
25
9.15
21C
2
Including
178.12
179.50
1.38
12.15
6
12.23
21C
2
and
179.50
181.00
1.50
17.95
7
18.04
21C
2
and
181.00
182.50
1.50
45.30
26
45.65
21C
2
and
182.50
183.50
1.00
33.10
43
33.67
21C
2
and
183.50
184.60
1.10
38.30
65
39.17
21C
2
and
184.60
185.23
0.63
8.21
343
12.78
21C
2
SK-20-627
192.50
208.00
15.50
2.24
19
2.49
21C
2
Including
193.50
194.23
0.73
19.50
49
20.15
21C
2
SK-20-627
215.00
219.50
4.50
0.86
28
1.23
21C
2
SK-20-627
222.50
225.50
3.00
0.93
16
1.14
21C
2
SK-20-627
229.00
233.00
4.00
1.16
5
1.22
21C
2
SK-20-538
Abandoned
21C
2
SK-20-553
Abandoned
21C
2
SK-20-561
Abandoned
21B
2
SK-20-567
NSA
HW
1
SK-20-568
NSA
HW
1
SK-20-569
NSA
HW
1
SK-20-570
NSA
HW
1
SK-20-575
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-576
Abandoned
21C
2
SK-20-577
Abandoned
21C
2
SK-20-580
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-581
Abandoned
21B
2
SK-20-586
NSA
21C
2
SK-20-600
Abandoned
21B
2
SK-20-601
Abandoned
21B
2
SK-20-604
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-610
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-611
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-612
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-615
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-619
Assays Pending
2
SK-20-624
Assays Pending
2
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.
Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:
Hole-ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
SK-20-538
9755.3
10753.6
892.2
123.3
112.1
-72.0
SK-20-553
9809.4
10565.9
956.7
38.0
115.9
-82.1
SK-20-561
9866.5
10440.1
1012.3
64.0
127.2
-57.0
SK-20-567
9880.5
10806.0
911.8
85.0
54.1
-72.0
SK-20-568
9880.5
10806.0
913.9
100.0
53.9
|
-58.0
SK-20-569
9880.5
10806.0
915.7
97.0
61.9
-62.0
SK-20-570
9880.5
10806.0
913.5
97.8
77.0
-57.1
SK-20-576
9761.4
10289.0
1018.7
58.0
140.0
-85.1
SK-20-577
9761.4
10289.0
1014.2
4.0
144.9
-81.1
SK-20-581
9886.9
10361.8
1013.5
20.0
102.2
-66.3
SK-20-585
9886.9
10361.8
1013.4
135.0
149.9
-68.1
SK-20-586
9797.8
10458.7
1004.0
242.0
90.2
-84.3
SK-20-587
9738.1
10633.7
925.3
152.0
50.0
-79.0
SK-20-588
9740.2
10301.5
1013.8
186.0
4.7
-77.6
SK-20-589
9740.2
10301.5
1014.3
200.0
345.0
-81.0
SK-20-590
9889.1
10558.3
971.4
191.0
14.9
-75.9
SK-20-591
9889.1
10558.3
971.5
188.0
30.0
-75.8
SK-20-592
9889.1
10558.3
972.3
183.1
48.1
-77.1
SK-20-593
9889.1
10558.3
972.2
180.0
52.4
-82.0
SK-20-594
9889.1
10558.3
970.0
190.0
71.2
-69.3
SK-20-595
9889.1
10558.3
969.2
200.0
71.3
-74.5
SK-20-596
9889.1
10558.3
969.3
185.0
79.9
-81.2
SK-20-597
9889.1
10558.3
972.1
185.0
82.7
-72.6
SK-20-598
9889.1
10558.3
971.8
176.0
82.2
-67.0
SK-20-599
9889.1
10558.3
972.5
195.0
95.0
-74.9
SK-20-600
9866.5
10440.1
1011.2
73.0
127.0
-57.4
SK-20-601
9866.5
10440.1
1010.6
14.0
127.4
-56.9
SK-20-602
9755.3
10753.6
893.4
175.0
37.0
-77.1
SK-20-603
9755.3
10753.6
892.5
200.0
40.8
-74.9
SK-20-605
9755.3
10753.6
892.6
165.0
59.2
-67.3
SK-20-606
9866.5
10440.1
1010.5
195.0
128.1
-57.2
SK-20-607
9923.3
10471.9
996.1
155.0
95.1
-78.9
SK-20-608
9923.3
10471.9
997.2
155.0
123.6
-74.0
SK-20-609
9923.3
10471.9
998.2
180.0
144.8
-82.0
SK-20-613
9712.5
10627.4
918.7
158.0
108.2
-70.2
SK-20-614
9755.9
10661.4
910.9
200.0
86.1
-68.0
SK-20-616
9755.9
10661.4
912.9
188.0
90.0
-62.0
SK-20-617
9755.9
10661.4
911.8
180.0
98.0
-65.0
SK-20-618
9755.9
10661.4
915.6
185.0
99.9
-60.0
SK-20-620
9755.9
10661.4
912.3
200.0
98.2
-69.2
SK-20-621
9755.9
10661.4
912.6
190.0
102.2
-55.8
SK-20-622
9755.9
10661.4
913.1
195.0
106.1
-51.7
SK-20-623
9755.9
10661.4
911.9
201.0
110.1
-69.0
SK-20-625
9855.7
10366.1
1012.8
242.0
242.3
-74.0
SK-20-626
9855.7
10366.1
1012.7
250.0
242.1
-70.1
SK-20-627
9855.7
10366.1
1013.1
250.0
251.9
-69.8
To see enhanced view of image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/626451/SKEENA-PIC012821.jpg
To see enhanced view of image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/626451/SKEENA-2NDPIC012821.jpg
SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626451/Skeena-Intersects-Thick-Intercepts-Grading-567-gt-AuEq-over-7185-m-and-915-gt-AuEq-over-2550-m-within-21C-Zone-Development-Buffer-at-Eskay-Creek