UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update 4.2.2021

28/01/2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)



Investor Update

The UK Mortgages Ltd Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Thursday 4th February at 10:30am to present a structural breakdown of the recently completed successful Hops Hill No.1 securitisation and to update the Funds' outlook and future milestones.

For more information on how to register, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com