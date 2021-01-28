Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
28.01.21
15:04 Uhr
194,24 Euro
+1,64
+0,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,28194,4015:04
194,18194,3815:04
PR Newswire
28.01.2021 | 14:04
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cymulate Integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate, one of the only SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation platform to operationalize the entire MITRE ATT&CK framework, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and has integrated Cymulate with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. These integrations streamline the process of continuous security validation and prioritize remediation efforts, delivering operational efficiencies and better security to Microsoft customers.

The integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint capabilities enables organizations to assess and optimize its protection and detection capabilities against evolving threats. Cymulate correlates EDR findings with hacking techniques, behavior-based attacks and malware launched from the Cymulate platform to validate endpoint protection efficacy against new threats and accurate detection and alerts of possible attacks.

Cymulate also integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's threat and vulnerability management capabilities and correlates threat intelligence-led attack simulations launched from the Cymulate platform to vulnerabilities identified by the vulnerability management module. It also provides attack-path visualization of vulnerable machines within the customer's network. The integration enables Microsoft and Cymulate customers to prioritize remediation and patching efforts based on the actual risk that vulnerabilities and vulnerable machines create within their environment.

Defender for Endpoint is a holistic, cloud-delivered endpoint security solution that includes risk-based vulnerability management and assessment, attack surface reduction, behavioral-based and cloud-powered next generation protection. The solution also offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), automatic investigation and remediation, managed hunting services, rich APIs, and unified security management.

"The integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint will allow our customers to confront the dynamic threat landscape by correlating EDR findings with various attacks and malware, and prioritizing remediation and patching efforts. We are very excited to be part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and appreciate their support," said Avihai Ben-Yossef, Co-founder and CTO at Cymulate.

"As the attack landscape continues to evolve, there is increased pressure on CISOs to protect their businesses," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security. "Cymulate's API integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to provide customers with additional, continuous security validation. Cymulate's BAS platform, together with Microsoft Defender, provides additional security efficiencies for end-point protection, enabling CISOs to better detect, manage and respond to threats."

About Cymulate

Cymulate Continuous Security Validation enables companies to challenge, assess and optimize their cyber-security posture against the evolving threat landscape, simply and continuously.

The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to use for all skill levels, and constantly updated.

It also provides an open framework for ethical hackers to create and automate red and purple team exercises and security assurance programs tailored to their unique environment and security policies. Cymulate, for security professionals that want to know and control their dynamic environment.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOEsLiAvJgI
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336659/Cymulate_Logo.jpg

Cymulate Logo

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.