Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE) today announced net income of $2.9 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a net loss of $57.7 million, or $2.19 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 due to a one-time goodwill impairment charge of $62.2 million that was recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding this one-time charge, net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million as compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1, excluding goodwill impairment, were $7.9 million, $8.3 million and $2.4 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company realized a net loss of $45.9 million, or $1.74 per share. Net income, excluding the one-time goodwill impairment charge, was $16.3 million as compared to net income of $26.6 million, or $1.01 diluted earnings per share in 2019. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1, excluding goodwill impairment, were $35.1 million and $31.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

On November 23, 2020, the Company completed the reorganization in which Carter Bankshares, Inc. became the parent bank holding company of Carter Bank & Trust;

Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 2.8%, to $26.2 million as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in funding costs compared to the third quarter of 2020;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased four basis points to 2.71% over the linked quarter;

Total deposits increased $70.8 million to $3.7 billion as of December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter and $180.4 million, or 5.1%, as compared to December 31, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 include $84.7 million of deposits held for assumption in connection with the Company's agreement to sell four of its banking branches. Deposits held for assumption at December 31, 2020 include $9.5 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, $4.9 million of interest-bearing deposits, $13.8 million of money market and savings deposits and $56.5 million in certificates of deposit. Noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings, increased by $162.2 million, or 8.8%, as compared to linked quarter and increased $469.5 million, or 30.4%, as compared to December 31, 2019;

On January 6, 2021, the Company announced the closing of 24 retail branch offices through closure or sale. The branch closures are expected to occur on or about April 16, 2021, as part of our branch network optimization project aligned with our strategic goals to enhance franchise value and improve operating efficiency;

On January 14, 2021, the Company announced that it agreed to sell three of the aforementioned branches to Pendleton Community Bank. On January 27, 2021, the Company announced that it agreed to sell one of the aforementioned branches to F & M Bank. These agreements are subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. In connection with the Company's agreement to sell these four banking branches are $9.8 million of loans and $84.7 million of deposits detailed previously;

The provision for loan losses totaled $4.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, $2.9 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 and $(1.0) million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in specific reserves for two credit relationships, offset by a decrease in our quantitative reserves due to the decline in historic loss rates;

Nonperforming loans declined $8.5 million, or 20.9% as compared to September 30, 2020 due to sale proceeds from two credit relationships. Nonperforming loans to total portfolio loans were 1.09%, 1.35% and 1.46% as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

"Last year, we faced significant adversity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a challenging year not only for the Company, but for many of our business and consumer banking customers. We are extremely proud of how our teammates have remained resilient and committed to meeting the needs of our customer base," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer. "We remained profitable, well-capitalized, have strong liquidity, and continue to implement state-of-the-art technology on par with or above the industry standard to continue to provide our customers with financial flexibility, and to offer products and services through multiple delivery channels while providing a safe environment for both employees and customers."

Van Dyke continued, "Going forward, we believe we are positioned for continued improvement in the financial performance of the Company. We have adjusted our branch operating models to increase efficiency and profitability, and are nearing completion of our branch optimization initiative. With a "right-sized" branch footprint, we can now focus on growth in both strong existing markets as well as new emerging markets. We continue to build out our commercial, retail and mortgage lending groups in all key markets. While progress continues with respect to asset quality, further reduction of troubled assets remains a constant goal. Finally, we have made solid progress in improving our deposit mix and lowering our cost of funds, both of which are now driving an improved net interest margin. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 continues to present, we will continue to build and strengthen our customer relationships and remain very optimistic about our future."

Operating Highlights

Net interest income decreased $7.2 million, or 6.4%, to $105.1 million during 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased 25 basis points to 2.80% over the past twelve months. The decreases in short-term interest rates had a negative impact on both net interest income and net interest margin, but are offset by a lower cost of funds. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 54 basis points, offset by a 34 basis point decline in funding costs as compared to 2019.

The provision for loan losses totaled $18.0 million during 2020 and $3.4 million for 2019. The Company is subject to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting method under Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update 2016-03 and related amendments, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326). However, the Company elected to defer the implementation of CECL pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act which permits the deferral of implementation until the earlier of: i) the cessation of the national emergency related to the outbreak of COVID-19, or ii) December 31, 2020, which was later extended to January 1, 2022. The Company plans to adopt as of January 1, 2021 as allowed under the provisions of the CARES Act. The total balance of reserves increased $15.3 million during 2020 which was comprised of an increase in specific reserves of $9.1 million and an increase in general reserves of $6.2 million. The $6.2 million increase in general reserves included an increase of $16.1 million in qualitative reserves offset by a decrease of $9.9 million in quantitative reserves due to improvements in the Company's loss history. The $16.1 million increase in qualitative reserves included $9.6 million due to general economic uncertainties and specific concerns regarding disruptions to the Company's hospitality clients caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an additional $6.5 million based on general economic, geo-political and other risk factors determined by management. These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect not only the risks of continued weak economic conditions on our loan portfolio, but also loss estimates identified in loan portfolios deemed to be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company adjusted qualitative risk factors under its incurred loss model for economic conditions, changes in payment deferral procedures, expected changes in collateral values due to reduced cash flows and external factors such as government actions. Management believes the uncertainty regarding customers' ability to repay loans could be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic given higher unemployment rates, requests for payment deferrals, temporary business shutdowns and reduced consumer and business spending.

At December 31, 2020, nonperforming loans were $32.0 million, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 24.0% as compared to December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $2.7 million during 2020 as compared to $3.8 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.09% and 0.13% for the periods ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.09%, 1.35% and 1.46% as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding net securities gains, increased $5.0 million, or 34.3%, as compared to 2019. The increase was primarily due to $4.1 million of commercial loan swap fee income as result of the high demand for this product in the current low interest rate environment, $0.5 million of higher insurance commissions, $0.7 million of higher debit card interchange fees and an increase of $0.5 million in other income. These increases were offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.3 million due to COVID-19 fee waivers. The income from other real estate owned ("OREO") also declined $0.3 million due to the sale of several large commercial properties over the last 12 months. Securities gains of $6.9 million and $2.2 million were realized during 2020 and 2019, respectively, to take advantage of market opportunities and reposition and diversify holdings in the securities portfolio.

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $60.7 million, or 62.0%, to $158.8 million as compared to 2019. This increase was primarily due to the aforementioned one-time goodwill impairment charge of $62.2 million. Excluding the impact of the one-time goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 1.5%, to $96.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $0.5 million in salaries and employee benefits, $3.3 million of lower losses and write-downs of OREO, $1.2 million of lower tax credit amortization and a $0.4 million decline in unfunded loan commitment expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits is primarily attributable to our branch network optimization project, offset by normal merit increases and a decline in salary deferrals on new loan originations during 2020. There have not been any permanent or temporary reductions in employees as a result of COVID-19. Offsetting these decreases are increases in occupancy expense of $1.6 million as a result of higher depreciation for software and equipment for ancillary products and services. FDIC insurance increased $1.0 million primarily due to the $1.1 million one-time credit for eligible institutions available in the third quarter of 2019. Other expense increases of $1.4 million are related to other taxes, advertising, professional and legal fees and data processing.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020 and $4.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Total portfolio loans increased $62.4 million, or 2.2%, to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans decreased $10.1 million to $32.0 million, or 24.0% at December 31, 2020 as compared to $42.1 million at December 31, 2019. OREO decreased $2.6 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Closed retail Company offices declined $0.5 million and have a remaining book value of $2.5 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to $3.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves increased $124.2 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 due to maintaining higher liquidity levels as a result of COVID-19.

The securities portfolio increased $36.1 million and is currently 18.6% of total assets at December 31, 2020 as compared to 18.5% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase is a result of active balance sheet management. We have further diversified the securities portfolio as to bond types, maturities and interest rate structures.

Total deposits increased $180.4 million or 5.1%, to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 includes $84.7 million of deposits held for assumption in connection with the Company's agreement to sell four of its banking branches.

Deposits held for assumption at December 31, 2020 include $9.5 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, $4.9 million of interest-bearing deposits, $13.8 million of money market and savings deposits and $56.5 million in certificates of deposit. Core deposits, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings, increased by $469.5 million, or 30.4%, at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Offsetting these increases was the intentional runoff of $289.1 million of higher cost certificates of deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 19.2% and 15.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses was 1.83%, 1.67% and 1.34% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. General reserves as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 1.32%, 1.40% and 1.13% at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The allowance for loan losses was 169.1% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 as compared to 92.0% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019. Management believes, the allowance for loan losses is adequate to absorb probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio. For further information regarding the Company's decision to defer CECL under Section 4014 of the CARES Act, as well as further detail on the increase in provision during 2020, please see the discussion above under Provision for Loan Losses.

The Company provides deferrals to customers under Section 4013 of the CARES Act and regulatory interagency statements on loan modifications. The Company launched successive deferral programs with short term expirations. The Part I program was launched in March 2020 and expired at the end of August 2020. The deferrals in Part I typically provided deferral of both principal and interest through the expiry. The Part II program was launched in July 2020 and expired at the end of December 2020. The deferrals in this program were needs based and required the collection of updated financial information and in certain situations, the validation of liquidity to support the business. Prior to the extension of the CARES Act, the Company launched the Part III program that offered borrowers in the Part II program an extension of deferrals through June 2021. For those borrowers who opted into the Part III program, they are required to provide monthly financial statements and remit payments on a quarterly basis based on excess cash flows, if any, up to their otherwise contractual payment. Management expects the majority of deferrals in the Part III program to be principal only deferrals. At the end of the deferral period, for term loans, payments will be applied to accrued interest first and will resume principal payments once accrued interest is current. Deferred principal will be due at maturity. For interest only loans, such as lines of credit, deferred interest will be due at maturity. As of December 31, 2020, we had 83 loans opt for deferrals under Part III of the program which continues through June 30, 2021, with an aggregate principal balance of $388.6 million or 13.2% of total portfolio loans. The weighted average deferment period for these customers is 5.9 months. Approximately $313.9 million of these modifications were comprised of 56 loan deferrals related to the hospitality industry.

We have participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") established by the CARES Act. As of December 31, 2020, we had approved 515 loan applications totaling $39.9 million through our internal lending program, of which 64 have been fully forgiven by the Small Business Administration (SBA). These PPP loans generated $1.5 million in fees, which will be recognized in income as loans are forgiven, or over the remaining life of the loan for any portion that is not forgiven. We had an additional 451 loans approved that were referred to an online small business lender, totaling $17.9 million, resulting in referral fees of $27 thousand. On December 22, 2020 Congress passed legislation that was signed into law on December 27, 2020, making available new PPP funding. We will be providing access to the program through our internal lending program for our current business customers.

A one-time goodwill impairment charge of $62.2 million was recorded as of September 30, 2020. The Company performed an interim impairment analysis of goodwill as of September 30, 2020 due to the continued decline in our stock price primarily related to the economic fallout of COVID-19. The impairment charge is a non-cash charge that does not affect regulatory capital ratios, liquidity, or our overall financial strength.

The Company remains well capitalized. The Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 13.08% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 13.58% at December 31, 2019. The Company's leverage ratio was 10.26% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 10.33% at December 31, 2019. The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.33% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 14.83% at December 31, 2019.

Total capital of $440.2 million at December 31, 2020, reflects a decrease of $32.9 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease in equity during 2020 is due to a net loss of $45.9 million, offset by a $15.6 million increase in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of investment securities. The net decrease also included the $3.7 million special dividend paid in March of 2020. The remaining difference of $1.1 million is related to restricted stock activity during the year ended December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, funding sources accessible to the Company include borrowing availability at the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), equal to 25% of the Company's assets approximating $1.0 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, federal funds unsecured lines with six other correspondent financial institutions in the amount of $145.0 million and access to the institutional CD market. In addition to the above resources, the Company also has $632.7 million of unpledged available-for-sale investment securities as an additional source of liquidity.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and services through its subsidiary Carter Bank & Trust. The Company has $4.2 billion in assets and 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information or to open an account visit www.CBTCares.com.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 38,535 $ 37,688 $ 41,386 Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 39,954 6,267 45,156 Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves 163,453 107,219 39,270 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 241,942 151,174 125,812 Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 778,679 777,986 742,617 Loans Held-for-Sale 25,437 32,104 19,714 Loans Held-for-Sale in Connection with Sale of Banking Branches, at the lower of cost or fair value 9,835 - - Portfolio Loans 2,947,170 2,985,921 2,884,766 Allowance for Loan Losses (54,074 ) (49,965 ) (38,762 ) Portfolio Loans, net 2,893,096 2,935,956 2,846,004 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 85,307 87,439 85,942 Bank Premises and Equipment Held-for-Sale, net 2,293 - - Other Real Estate Owned, net 15,722 16,410 18,324 Goodwill - - 62,192 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 5,093 5,093 4,113 Bank Owned Life Insurance 53,997 53,651 52,597 Other Assets 67,778 74,312 48,793 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,179,179 $ 4,134,125 $ 4,006,108 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 699,229 $ 665,813 $ 554,875 Interest-Bearing Demand 366,201 351,066 286,561 Money Market 294,229 211,465 140,589 Savings 625,482 622,806 561,814 Certificates of Deposits 1,614,770 1,762,645 1,960,406 Deposits Held for Assumption in Connection with Sale of Banking Branches 84,717 - - Total Deposits 3,684,628 3,613,795 3,504,245 FHLB Borrowings 35,000 35,000 10,000 Other Liabilities 19,377 50,523 18,752 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,739,005 3,699,318 3,532,997 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; 26,385,041 outstanding at December 31, 2020, 26,386,901 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 26,334,229 at December 31, 2019 26,385 26,387 26,334 Additional Paid-in-Capital 143,457 143,244 142,492 Retained Earnings 254,611 251,669 304,158 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 15,721 13,507 127 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 440,174 434,807 473,111 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,179,179 $ 4,134,125 $ 4,006,108 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets (1.12 )% (1.59 )% 0.65 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (9.78 )% (13.59 )% 5.76 % Portfolio Loan to Deposit Ratio 79.99 % 82.63 % 82.32 % Allowance to Total Portfolio Loans 1.83 % 1.67 % 1.34 % CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Assets 10.53 % 10.52 % 11.81 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.26 % 10.12 % 10.33 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 13.08 % 13.08 % 13.58 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 14.33 % 14.33 % 14.83 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income $ 33,502 $ 33,986 $ 39,759 $ 140,941 $ 159,120 Interest Expense 7,349 8,550 11,333 35,826 46,773 NET INTEREST INCOME 26,153 25,436 28,426 105,115 112,347 Provision for Loan Losses 4,821 2,914 (982 ) 18,006 3,404 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER 21,332 22,522 29,408 87,109 108,943 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES NONINTEREST INCOME Gains on Sales of Securities, net 959 2,388 606 6,882 2,205 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 1,623 1,205 1,733 4,668 4,962 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,587 1,559 1,326 5,857 5,160 Insurance (395 ) 482 128 1,728 1,225 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 346 351 357 1,400 1,436 Other Real Estate Owned Income 61 58 72 340 689 Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income 931 1,572 - 4,051 - Other 477 360 287 1,654 1,193 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,589 7,975 4,509 26,580 16,870 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 13,284 13,036 15,083 52,390 52,879 Occupancy Expense, net 3,292 3,413 3,082 13,369 11,785 FDIC Insurance Expense 685 547 549 2,313 1,270 Other Taxes 808 809 746 3,151 2,847 Advertising Expense 223 404 743 1,633 1,445 Telephone Expense 578 578 578 2,303 2,202 Professional and Legal Fees 1,696 1,474 1,560 5,006 4,507 Data Processing 731 836 492 2,648 2,267 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net 78 1,305 4,163 1,435 4,732 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 11 17 165 99 188 Debit Card Expense 576 764 593 2,565 2,753 Tax Credit Amortization 272 272 576 1,088 2,265 Unfunded Loan Commitment Expense (503 ) (348 ) (255 ) (252 ) 121 Other Real Estate Owned Expense 246 94 292 657 525 Goodwill Impairment Expense - 62,192 - 62,192 - Other 1,864 1,907 2,119 8,178 8,243 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 23,841 87,300 30,486 158,775 98,029 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,080 (56,803) 3,431 (45,086) 27,784 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 138 875 (175 ) 772 1,209 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,942 $ (57,678) $ 3,606 $ (45,858) $ 26,575 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 26,385,041 26,386,901 26,334,229 26,385,041 26,334,229 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic 26,386,170 26,385,189 26,334,069 26,379,774 26,323,899 Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted 26,394,106 26,385,189 26,362,129 26,379,774 26,339,085 PER SHARE DATA Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.11 $ (2.19 ) $ 0.14 $ (1.74 ) $ 1.01 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.11 $ (2.19 ) $ 0.14 $ (1.74 ) $ 1.01 Book Value $ 16.68 $ 16.48 $ 17.97 $ 16.68 $ 17.97 Tangible Book Value2 $ 16.68 $ 16.48 $ 15.60 $ 16.68 $ 15.60 Market Value $ 10.72 $ 6.65 $ 23.72 $ 10.72 $ 23.72 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE)3 2.71 % 2.67 % 3.06 % 2.80 % 3.05 % Core Efficiency Ratio4 71.02 % 75.27 % 76.13 % 73.81 % 71.62 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 123,118 $ 34 0.11% $ 124,886 $ 32 0.10% $ 97,512 $ 410 1.67% Tax-Free Investment Securities 63,574 491 3.07% 54,541 455 3.32% 20,337 207 4.04% Taxable Investment Securities 698,761 3,018 1.72% 693,330 3,150 1.81% 730,444 4,723 2.57% Tax-Free Loans 265,649 2,119 3.17% 302,351 2,397 3.15% 355,639 2,830 3.16% Taxable Loans 2,757,028 28,341 4.09% 2,694,747 28,511 4.21% 2,558,192 32,167 4.99% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 5,093 48 3.75% 5,093 39 3.05% 4,081 60 5.83% Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,913,223 $ 34,051 3.46% $ 3,874,948 $ 34,584 3.55% $ 3,766,205 $ 40,397 4.26% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 358,024 $ 214 0.24% $ 330,402 $ 239 0.29% $ 245,887 $ 364 0.59% Money Market 249,879 232 0.37% 200,303 210 0.42% 154,381 358 0.92% Savings 626,744 162 0.10% 616,414 168 0.11% 563,401 148 0.10% Certificates of Deposit 1,711,053 6,619 1.54% 1,801,535 7,815 1.73% 1,994,916 10,403 2.07% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,945,700 $ 7,227 0.98% $ 2,948,654 $ 8,432 1.14% $ 2,958,585 $ 11,273 1.51% Borrowings: FHLB Borrowings 35,000 101 1.15% 35,000 101 1.15% 9,239 39 1.67% Other Borrowings 1,721 21 4.85% 1,183 17 5.72% 1,547 21 5.39% Total Borrowings 36,721 122 1.32% 36,183 118 1.30% 10,786 60 2.21% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,982,421 $ 7,349 0.98% $ 2,984,837 $ 8,550 1.14% $ 2,969,371 $ 11,333 1.51% Net Interest Income $ 26,702 $ 26,034 $ 29,064 Net Interest Margin 2.71% 2.67% 3.06%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 104,526 $ 302 0.29% $ 123,946 $ 2,750 2.22% Tax-Free Investment Securities 47,364 1,567 3.31% 63,641 2,352 3.70% Taxable Investment Securities 697,408 14,264 2.05% 730,500 17,826 2.44% Tax-Free Loans 307,023 9,739 3.17% 379,090 12,154 3.21% Taxable Loans 2,672,435 117,226 4.39% 2,489,105 126,940 5.10% Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 4,925 218 4.43% 2,352 144 6.12% Total Interest-Earning Assets $ 3,833,681 $ 143,316 3.74% $ 3,788,634 $162,166 4.28% LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest-Bearing Demand $ 321,036 $ 1,140 0.36% $ 249,086 $ 2,004 0.80% Money Market 197,225 924 0.47% 134,676 1,671 1.24% Savings 599,637 632 0.11% 582,195 1,388 0.24% Certificates of Deposit 1,818,837 32,695 1.80% 2,054,077 41,593 2.02% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,936,735 $ 35,391 1.21% $ 3,020,034 $ 46,656 1.54% Borrowings: FED Funds Purchased 55 1 1.82% - - - FHLB Borrowings 30,628 361 1.18% 2,329 38 1.63% Other Borrowings 1,408 73 5.18% 1,042 79 7.58% Total Borrowings 32,091 435 1.36% 3,371 117 3.47% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,968,826 $ 35,826 1.21% $ 3,023,405 $ 46,773 1.55% Net Interest Income $ 107,490 $115,393 Net Interest Margin 2.80% 3.05%

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,453,799 $ 1,417,164 $ 1,365,310 Commercial and Industrial 306,828 300,951 256,798 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions 250,336 310,610 364,869 Commercial Construction 387,407 386,343 292,827 Total Commercial Loans 2,398,370 2,415,068 2,279,804 Consumer Residential Mortgages 472,170 490,343 514,538 Other Consumer 57,647 66,177 73,688 Consumer Construction 18,983 14,333 16,736 Total Consumer Loans 548,800 570,853 604,962 Total Portfolio Loans 2,947,170 2,985,921 2,884,766 Loans Held-for-Sale 25,437 32,104 19,714 Loans Held-for-Sale in Connection with Sale of Banking Branches, at the lower of cost or fair value 9,835 - - Total Loans $ 2,982,442 $ 3,018,025 $ 2,904,480

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, Nonperforming Loans 2020 2020 2019 Commercial Real Estate $ 224 $ 235 $ 1,017 Commercial and Industrial 456 159 77 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - Commercial Construction 2,012 3,748 3,210 Residential Mortgages 4,135 3,310 2,857 Other Consumer 191 152 267 Consumer Construction - - - Total Nonperforming Loans 7,018 7,604 7,428 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings Commercial Real Estate 21,667 28,599 30,073 Commercial and Industrial - - 390 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - Commercial Construction 3,319 4,249 4,242 Residential Mortgages - - - Other Consumer - - - Consumer Construction - - - Total Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings 24,986 32,848 34,705 Total Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings 32,004 40,452 42,133 Other Real Estate Owned 15,722 16,410 18,324 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 47,726 $ 56,862 $ 60,457

At or for the Year-Ended

December 31, 2020 At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 At or for the Year-Ended

December 31, 2019 Nonperforming Loans $ 32,004 $ 40,452 $ 42,133 Other Real Estate Owned 15,722 16,410 18,324 Total Nonperforming Assets 47,726 56,862 60,457 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccruing) 24,986 32,848 34,705 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 109,250 110,320 109,265 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 134,236 $ 143,168 $ 143,970 Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings to Total Portfolio Loans 1.09 % 1.35 % 1.46 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 1.61 % 1.89 % 2.08 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.83 % 1.67 % 1.34 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Nonperforming Loans 168.96 % 123.52 % 92.00 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 2,694 $ 1,982 $ 3,841 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.13 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(Unaudited)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance Beginning of Year $ 49,965 $ 47,405 $ 40,331 $ 38,762 $ 39,199 Provision for Loan Losses 4,821 2,914 (982 ) 18,006 3,404 Charge-offs: Commercial Real Estate - - - 40 69 Commercial and Industrial 56 - 19 102 22 Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - - - Commercial Construction - - - - 393 Residential Mortgages 173 - - 193 197 Other Consumer 719 680 1,362 4,020 4,401 Consumer Construction - - - - - Total Charge-offs 948 680 1,381 4,355 5,082 Recoveries: Commercial Real Estate - - - 707 - Commercial and Industrial 70 119 - 191 - Obligations of State and Political Subdivisions - - - - - Commercial Construction - - 630 - 630 Residential Mortgages 26 1 9 27 9 Other Consumer 140 206 155 736 602 Consumer Construction - - - - - Total Recoveries 236 326 794 1,661 1,241 Total Net Charge-offs 712 354 587 2,694 3,841 Balance End of Year $ 54,074 $ 49,965 $ 38,762 $ 54,074 $ 38,762

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1Pre-tax pre-provision earnings are computed as net interest income plus noninterest income minus noninterest expense before the provision for loan losses and income tax provision.

2Tangible Equity Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 440,174 $ 434,807 $ 473,111 $ 440,174 $ 473,111 Less: Goodwill - - 62,192 - 62,192 Tangible Equity $ 440,174 $ 434,807 $ 410,919 $ 440,174 $ 410,919 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 26,385,041 26,386,901 26,334,229 26,385,041 26,334,229 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 16.68 $ 16.48 $ 15.60 $ 16.68 $ 15.60

3Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2020 and 2019 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income $ 33,502 $ 33,986 $ 39,759 $ 140,941 $ 159,120 Interest Expense (7,349) (8,550) (11,333) (35,826) (46,773) Net Interest Income 26,153 25,436 28,426 105,115 112,347 Tax Equivalent Adjustment3 549 598 638 2,375 3,046 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,702 $ 26,034 $ 29,064 $ 107,490 $ 115,393 Net Interest Income (Annualized) 106,228 103,570 115,308 107,490 115,393 Average Earning Assets 3,913,223 3,874,948 3,766,205 3,833,681 3,788,634 NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.71% 2.67% 3.06% 2.80% 3.05%

4Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 NONINTEREST EXPENSE $ 23,841 $ 87,300 $ 30,486 $ 158,775 $ 98,029 Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net (78) (1,305) (4,163) (1,435) (4,732) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net (11) (17) (165) (99) (188) Less: Tax Credit Amortization (272) (272) (576) (1,088) (2,265) Plus: Contingent Liability - 144 - 144 331 Less: Conversion Expense - - - - (2) Less: Goodwill Impairment - (62,192) - (62,192) - Plus: FDIC Assessment Credits - - - - 1,056 Less: Professional Fees (201) - - (201) - Plus: Vacation Accrual (588) 99 (539) (9) 107 CORE NONINTEREST EXPENSE (Non-GAAP) $ 22,691 $ 23,757 $ 25,043 $ 93,895 $ 92,336 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 26,153 $ 25,436 $ 28,426 $ 105,115 $ 112,347 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment3 549 598 638 2,375 3,046 NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,702 $ 26,034 $ 29,064 $ 107,490 $ 115,393 Less: Gains on Sales of Securities, net (959) (2,388) (606) (6,882) (2,205) Less: Other Real Estate Owned Income (61) (58) (72) (340) (689) Less: Other Gains - - - (307) (447) Plus: Equity Method-Insurance One-Time Payout 678 - - 678 - Noninterest Income 5,589 7,975 4,509 26,580 16,870 CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus NONINTEREST INCOME $ 31,949 $ 31,563 $ 32,895 $ 127,219 $ 128,922 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO (Non-GAAP) 71.02% 75.27% 76.13% 73.81% 71.62%

