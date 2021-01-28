American Battery Metals Corporation: American Battery Metals Company Selected for $4.5 Million Grant by U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Manufacturing Office

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metals extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, has been selected for a $4.5 million grant by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office.

This funding opportunity is part of the Department of Energy's efforts to reduce American dependence on imported critical materials by both diversifying the sources of materials needed for energy technologies and establishing domestic capabilities to refine materials used in manufacturing. American Battery Technology Company, and its industry partners, are excited to have been selected for this competitive opportunity to address these challenges and to help fuel our nation's energy storage needs while shifting towards a clean energy economy that addresses climate change and grows domestic manufacturing employment.

"We are proud to have been selected for this opportunity along with our industry partners after undergoing a rigorous competitive assessment over the past six months," stated American Battery Technology Company Chief Technology Officer, and project Principal Investigator, Ryan Melsert. He added, "We are excited to move forward with this proposed 3-year project that will evolve our first-of-kind system design from bench scale validations to the construction, commissioning, and operation of a multi-ton per day integrated system that receives lithium-rich claystone material as the feed and manufactures battery cathode specification lithium hydroxide as the product."

American Battery Technology Company CEO Doug Cole stated, "We are grateful to have been selected for this award from the Department of Energy. We are fortunate to work with forward-thinking, collaborative partners - including the United States government - as we seek to create a self-sustaining and closed-loop economy for the domestic production of critical and strategic battery metals that will fuel the clean energy revolution."

Further details on this project, titled "Field Demonstration of Selective Leaching, Targeted Purification, and Electro-Chemical Production of Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Precursor from Domestic Claystone Resources," and the funding opportunity are available here.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a recent shareholder letter outlining achievements of the past year.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

