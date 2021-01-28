Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Announces Canada-Wide Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer to Canadian Veterinarians

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT)(OTC PINK:OVATF)("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for its DermSafe® hand sanitizer with CDMV, Canada's leading distributor of products to veterinary clinics across Canada. CDMV, established in 1972, is the largest provider of products and services to veterinary clinics across Canada and has four distribution centers including St - Hyacinthe, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax, servicing over 1,000 veterinary clinics across Canada. CDMV's first order has been fulfilled and DermSafe is now available online at cdmv.com.

"CDMV dedicates itself with conviction every day to supporting the veterinary profession in all its forms, from one end of Canada to the other, taking into account the individuality of each practice. Our success hinges inevitably on that of our clients, so we strive every day to be an engine for change and success in the industry. CDMV prides itself with providing quality innovative products to the Canadian Veterinary market and, to this end, today we are pleased to include Ovation as a new partner in our portfolio market" said Lucia Pollice, President and CEO of CDMV.

"We believe DermSafe is really the next generation of hand sanitizer products as it works and feels so different from alcohol hand sanitizers," said Terry Howlett, CEO of Ovation Science. He added, "We selected chlorhexidine gluconate ("CHG") as the active ingredient to fight all kinds of germs we encounter every day when our hands touch surfaces. The veterinarians that now have access to DermSafe through the CDMV web portal will be very familiar with the effectiveness of CHG. Along with our germ-killing studies, we have also verified by an independent study conducted by California Skin Research Institute, that our Invisicare skin delivery technology used in DermSafe, helps retain the moisture level in your hands; even with multiple hand washings."

DermSafe hand sanitizer, manufactured and marketed by Ovation Science Inc., is a unique protecting lotion that helps fight the spread of germs. DermSafe contains 4% chlorhexidine gluconate, the same active ingredient used in pre-surgical soaps by doctors worldwide. Additionally, DermSafe has received the Seal of Approval from the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel ("DRP") (See previous news release dated July 23, 2020: https://ovationscience.com/dermsafe-drp-approved/).

Veterinarians can order DermSafe hand sanitizer using CDMV's web portal at www.cdmv.com or by phone at 1-800-668-2368 using the Product Code: 126746.

For information about DermSafe visit www.dermsafe.com.

For information about Ovation Science Inc. visit www.ovationscience.com.

Statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe® hand sanitizer and its two CBD product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on OTC Markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of continued retail sales or expansion of distribution. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Sebastian Kunyz

ovat@kincommunications.com

Phone: 604-684-6730

Toll Free: 866-684-6730

For Business Development & Corporate Inquiries:

Doreen McMorran

doreen@ovationscience.com

Phone: 604-283-0903 ext. 4

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626454/Ovation-Science-Announces-Canada-Wide-Distribution-of-DermSafe-Hand-Sanitizer-to-Canadian-Veterinarians