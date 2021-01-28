Anzeige
VueReal Inc.: VueReal Adopts ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) Solution to Bring to Market Mass Transfer Cartridge Technology That Enables Low-Cost MicroLED Display Applications

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / MicroLED offers a superior viewing experience versus existing display technologies such as conventional LCD and OLEDs. End market applications like smartwatches, VR/AR micro displays, automotive infotainment displays, TV screens and mobile phone displays are assembled by precisely placing millions of Micro LEDs together. The challenge has been efficiency and yield rates in the manufacturing process.

In a significant development, VueReal and ASM Pacific Technologies (ASMPT) have agreed to integrate VueReal's cartridge mass transfer solution into ASMPT's industry-leading mass transfer bonding solution for microLED display applications. This will allow our mutual customers to achieve 99.99+% transfer yields on LED's smaller than 10 micrometers, which will enable microLED to become competitive with existing display technologies. "We are excited to work with ASM and their world-class team to bring our solution to market. We offer adhesive as well as metal to metal bonding solutions and various cartridge configurations depending on customer application requirements," said, Reza Chaji, VueReal CEO.

"We are very pleased that ASMPT's mass transfer bonder solution is able to offer its high-speed and high-precision MicroLED capabilities to augment Vuereal's cartridge mass transfer solution," said Joe Poh, CEO of ASMPT's Optoelectronics Business. "This potent technology combination could mean a game changer for MicroLED manufacturing, as it lowers the total cost of ownership with improved yield and accuracy."

About VueReal

Based in Waterloo Canada, VueReal is developing technology and IP for MicroLED applications including transfer, inspection and LED prototyping and limited production. For further inquiry about collaboration, partnership, products, investment, and the company please contact us at sales@vuereal.com. www.vuereal.com

About ASM Pacific Technology Limited ("ASMPT")

As a global technology and market leader, ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522), develops and provides leading-edge solutions in surface mount technology, equipment and materials for the semiconductor assembly and packaging industries. Its solutions are deployed in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile communications, automotive, industrial and LED. Its continuous investment in research and development helps provide its customers with innovative and cost-efficient solutions and systems that enable them to achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1989, ASMPT is currently one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng TECH Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng Hong Kong 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpacific.com.

CONTACT:

VueReal
Dave Miller
Dmiller@vuereal.com

ASM Pacific Technology Limited
Lim Ee Guan
Director, Corporate Communications
DID: 65.6450.1445
eg.lim@asmpt.com

SOURCE: VueReal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626516/VueReal-Adopts-ASM-Pacific-Technology-ASMPT-Solution-to-Bring-to-Market-Mass-Transfer-Cartridge-Technology-That-Enables-Low-Cost-MicroLED-Display-Applications

