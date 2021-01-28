Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") ("Green Stream") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James C. DiPrima as the new corporate Chief Executive Officer.





The global solar energy market is projected to grow at an average of 20% per year, surpassing $220 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research.

Mr. James C. DiPrima has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. His career includes 40 years of finance and accounting in both the public and private sectors beginning his career at Deloitte & Touche. He has held various positions with start-up companies, was comptroller of a manufacturing company, founded and operated an accounting and tax consulting firm focused on medical practice management and investment and tax planning. He has served as chief executive officer of MBD Midwest, a holding company for national pack and ship franchises where he managed the development of retail outlets in multiple states. Mr. DiPrima was founder and President of a construction company providing various services to the United States Postal Services.

Mr. DiPrima has been working in various positions with publicly traded companies since 1995. His accomplishments included guiding several companies through the reverse merger process, raising capital and consulting on various mezzanine financings. Most recently he has served as CEO of PAO Group, Inc. a publicly traded holdings company dedicated to operating businesses within the medical cannabis sector focused on medical research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process. He has also served as CFO for Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. a public traded company that provides residential solar energy solutions in southern California. Additionally, Mr. DiPrima provides various financial services to micro-cap publicly traded companies on a contract basis.

"Green Stream's recent press highlights the move to New York City as the solar utility services ramp in 2021. We are excited to bring Mr. James C. DiPrima on board to take the helm. His intimate knowledge of the public market space along with strong solar industry experience makes him the perfect candidate to fulfill our business plans moving forward," stated outgoing CEO Eric Fain.

"I am eager to expand the already existing opportunities that Green Stream's innovative solutions will provide to commercial solar energy markets on the East Coast. There is unlimited potential in this segment of the renewable energy space," commented James C. DePrima, CEO.



About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

