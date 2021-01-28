Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Kilgour Williams Capital is pleased to announce that its KiWi Private Credit Fund posted a full year net return1 of 8.9% in 2020. This return represents an increase of 0.8% compared to 2019's 8.1% return and is the highest since the fund inception in 2017. The Fund was profitable each month of 2020 even through the onset of the COVID pandemic.

The KiWi Private Credit Fund follows a capital preservation strategy, targeting 8% annual yields to investors. The Fund focuses on three lending verticals within the US small balance credit market:

Prime Consumer Loans;

Small Business Loans; and,

Short-Term Residential Development Loans.

Across all three verticals, the Fund delivers a positive social impact as borrowers use loan proceeds to make a difference in their lives, their small businesses, and their communities.

Since its inception in 2017, the Fund has helped over 750 Small Businesses access affordable capital and supported more than 5,000 Consumers to reduce interest costs. The KiWi Fund, along with its commercial partners, is also part of the US Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), which provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID pandemic.

"As we entered the pandemic there was uncertainty as to how the year would unfold," said Colin Kilgour, one of the principals of Kilgour Williams Capital. "But our focus from the fund's inception on making good, prime quality loans while managing for incredibly broad portfolio diversification really allowed KiWi Private Credit Fund to weather the storm.

"The opportunity to help small businesses fund their payrolls and keep people employed during the pandemic is very gratifying to us as investors," added Daniel Williams, principal at Kilgour Williams Capital. "With vaccine deployment now gathering steam in the US, we are looking forward to the end of the pandemic and are very optimistic about the prospects for 2021."

About Kilgour Williams Capital: Kilgour Williams Capital is an investment management firm specializing in alternative credit. The firm is the only fund manager in Canada dedicated to investing in the US small balance credit market. Launched in 2017, the KiWi Private Credit Fund allows Canadian investors to access this high yielding, uncorrelated and highly diversified market. KiWi Private Credit Fund has been profitable every month since the portfolio was fully ramped in 2017.

For more information:

Kilgour Williams Capital

Colin Kilgour

416-315-4884

ck@kilgourwilliams.com

____________________

1 Return figure includes all fund expenses, marks to market, and credit losses but excludes management fees. It also assumes reinvestment of monthly distributions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73028