Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced former Quantbot Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Michael Botlo as a new Board member.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005634/en/

Options Appoints former Quantbot Founder and CEO Michael Botlo To Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael joins the Options Board with more than 25 years' international experience working in the financial services industry, most recently for Quantbot Technologies where he is a co-founder and was Chief Executive Officer for twelve years. Prior to this he led Electronic Product Development in the Global Market Division for Merrill Lynch, and was responsible for implementation of the automated trading vision across liquid asset classes worldwide. During his time with Morgan Stanley he was a founding member of the Electronic Trading Lab; a group that successfully developed the firm's electronic capabilities in Global Equities, from quantitative proprietary to algorithmic agency businesses.

In addition to this, Michael holds Masters Degrees in Physics and Astronomy and a PhD in Experimental Nuclear Physics. He was an inaugural member of the CERN Alumni Advisory Board and currently serves on the Physics and Astronomy Advisory Council of the Johns Hopkins University.

This news marks the latest in a series of key strategic appointments for Options following a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners in 2020.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented:

"We are honoured to welcome someone of Michael's calibre to the board. Options has experienced a period of sustained growth over the past number of years and we have made great strides already in 2021. It is imperative we build on this momentum by having the highest calibre of individuals contributing to our success during this next phase of expansion."

"Michael joins the Options Board with outstanding experience in financial services technology and has been integral in a number of key developments across the Global Capital Markets sector. He will be a phenomenal asset to the team."

Speaking about his recent appointment, Michael added: "I am excited to join the board of Options, the recognised leader in delivering technology infrastructure to the financial industry. In this role, I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of its strategic growth, especially in these transformational times."

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology are the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005634/en/

Contacts:

Options Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com