Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Shopify Integration for a Faster and More Seamless Experience

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has built a custom app integration that connects to Shopify eCommerce sites. This integration will enable Shopify merchants to quickly and easily onboard with the Perk Hero platform through a seamless auto syncing of catalogue information such as title, inventory, pricing and order details. The Perk Hero Shopify integration is designed in such a way that anyone running a Shopify/Shopify Plus store can easily use it and list their products for sale on Perk Hero with very little effort required.

"The Shopify platform has experienced exceptional growth, especially in the past year as more and more businesses have moved online" says Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles, "We see this integration as a very important milestone that will enable Perk to scale up our number of merchants and build our product supply at a much accelerated pace. It also enables us to onboard larger and higher volume merchants that require an integrated solution."

Shopify is a leading e-commerce platform that currently powers over a million businesses in approximately 175 countries. By adding this Shopify integration, Perk is following through on its commitment to provide independent brands and local businesses with tools to help them reach new markets and customers. In this new era of digital and mobile commerce, Perk Hero is becoming the marketplace for consumers to save money and find unique high-quality lifestyle products from local, independent businesses.

Perk Hero's rapidly growing marketplace now has approximately 60 eCommerce merchants selling over 1000 products on its platform, in addition to over 100 food and beverage merchants. Perk Hero also recently launched its own gift card and digital wallet, and added to its selection of digital gift cards from brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Bath & Body Works and David's Tea. Perk is also planning to launch a Walmart digital gift card in early February.

Perk Labs also provided an update on its At-The-Market Program. Since commencing the program, the Company has raised $1.3M, of which $540K has been raised in the month of January thus far. The financing proceeds strengthen the Company's balance sheet, providing it with the flexibility to fund its growth strategies.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. Perk Hero provides an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards featuring brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, PlayStation, Microsoft, Xbox, Nintendo, Indigo and Esso. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

