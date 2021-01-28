How the Need of Time Saving and Consistency in Coffee Flavor are Spurring Growth of Automatic Coffee Machines Market: Future Market Insights Analyzes

Market players are focusing on inculcating latest technologies in their machines to attain a competitive edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the that the automatic coffee machine market will record a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecasted period 2021-031. Demand for automatic coffee machines is anticipated to continue surging particularly on due to the increased popularity in rising food chains

"Despite of simplicity in coffee making process, gradual shift of consumer's choice from manual coffee making machine to automatic ones has been sighted in the recent past." says the FMI analyst.

Automatic coffee machines Market - Important Highlights

According to product type, super automatic coffee machine is estimated to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period, due to its high consistency in quality.

Semi-automated coffee machine market is expected to gain momentum, owing to its flexibility like manual timers and due to its lesser price.

Hotels and cafes are anticipated to account for the lion's share in the global market, due to a sudden increase in out-of-home consumption among people in the recent years.

North America is estimated to hold the lead market share in the projected years, with US being in the forefront, owing to the love for coffee among the residents and their growing preference towards automated kitchen appliances.

India is estimated to hold a prominent market share due to its Rapid increase in urbanization and foundation of several IT parks in emerging which is likely to boost consumption of coffee beverages.

Automatic coffee machines Market - Drivers

Rise in number of cafes and coffee shops across different regions of the world.

Increasing preference towards saving time and maintaining the consistency of the coffee is generating the need of automatic coffee machines.

The opportunities are estimated to get more profitable with an increasing number of companies investing in research and development to launch automated coffee machines with advanced functionalities.

With rising environmental concerns, focus will be more on making ecofriendly coffee machines and different market player's center of attention will be in developing machines with less power and electricity consumption, which will drive the market.

Automatic coffee machines Market - Restraints

High cost of automated coffee machine is estimated remain as a major constraint for the market.

As these machines are highly sophisticated, it has a high maintenance cost and is difficult to handle.

COVID-19 Impact on Automatic coffee machines Market

The automatic coffee machines market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion of commercial infrastructure and establishment of different it parks and cafes will guarantee growth despite temporary lull experienced during COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore , the automatic coffee machines market is likely to set on path of regaining as economies have started to stabilize bit by bit.

Competitive Landscape

Besides adopting different strategies for expansion, the key market players are therefore focusing on product launches with advanced features

For instance:

Swiss brand - Ergo has lately started selling a fully automatic coffee machine, called Next Touch Coffee. Besides featuring a self-adjusted grinder, it can be configured with IoT innovations and different options, and has a wide range of payment systems. The report contains insights of some prominent players in the global automatic coffee machine market, like Koninklijke Philips N., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., De'Longhi Appliances s.r.l, Nestlé Nespresso S.A and many more.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the automatic coffee machines market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (Automatic, fully automatic and semi-automatic), application(cafes, household, IT parks and others) and across key regions (North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

