Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period [2020-2030] in the 7MM, estimates DelveInsight

- Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies, will fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market during the forecast period in the 7MM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Research Report " report provides a detailed comprehension of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the IPF market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report also proffers an analysis of recent IPF treatment practice/algorithm, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers market drivers, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the significant highlights of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Report

Two antifibrotic agents are currently approved for use in IPF, Esbriet, and Ofev (tyrosine kinase inhibitors) . Both drugs have been shown to slow the disease progression but do not significantly impact mortality.

The surge in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size is due to an increase in the prevalence of IPF patients in the 7MM, along with promising assets such as RG 6354, Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, and many others.

Of all the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to launch is the RG 6354 (Roche). It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Apart from this, other products such as Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, Ziritaxestat, GB0139, and others have demonstrated early promising results.

The IPF market will experience a boost in market growth owing to the factors such as the market entry of novel therapies aided by the grant given by the special regulatory designations, an increase in the aging population, and an increase in the prevalence of fibrotic diseases in those population. However, the poor prognosis of IPF patients, lack of curative treatment, and the wait and watch strategy currently used by physicians will hinder the IPF market growth.

Several key companies such as Roche, MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, Promedior, Inc., Galapagos NV, Galecto Biotech are working robustly to identify the cause of disease and targeted therapy to overcome the drawbacks of the IPF treatment. Many Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs are in the late phase of development and are expected to enter the IPF market by 2030. These therapies target a different mechanism and anticipate to provide better treatment options for IPF patients.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive form of interstitial lung disease (ILD), characterized by fibrosis and worsening lung function that primarily occurs in those 50 years and older. The males appear to have a predisposition to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis which is why a higher percentage of prevalence was observed in males as compared to females.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age-specific cases

Severity-specific cases

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market

The IPF therapeutic approach currently involves both non-pharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The non-pharmacological treatment in IPF includes supplemental oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and palliative care services. The pharmacological treatment options include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive/ cytotoxic agents (azathioprine, cyclophosphamide), antifibrotic agents alone or in combination, anti-coagulants, antacid therapy, and lung transplantation.

There are two antifibrotic agents approved for use in IPF. These are pirfenidone and nintedanib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors). Both drugs have been shown to slow the disease progression but not significantly impact mortality. For this reason, early initiation of therapy is recommended. Drug therapy for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is often specific for the particular type of PF a patient has, which means the treatment for one disease may not be the right one for another.

To overcome the drawbacks of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment, many companies are working robustly to identify the IPF causes and targeted therapy. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies, will fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market during the forecast period. Many drugs that are in the late phase of development are expected to enter the IPF market by 2030. These therapies target a different mechanism and are expected to provide better treatment for IPF patients. Of all the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to launch is the RG 6354 (Roche). It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Apart from this, other products such as Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, Ziritaxestat, GB0139, and others have demonstrated early promising results.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Companies

Tipelukast: MediciNova

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

PRM 151: Promedior, Inc.

GLPG1690: Galapagos NV

And many others.

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis : Roche, MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, Promedior, Inc., Galapagos NV, and several others.

: Roche, MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, Promedior, Inc., Galapagos NV, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance 3 Disease Background and Overview of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 4 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 4.1 United States 4.2 EU5 Countries 4.2.1 Germany 4.2.2 France 4.2.3 Italy 4.2.4 Spain 4.2.5 United Kingdom 4.3 Japan 5 Current Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Practices 6 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs 7 Organizations contributing to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 8 KOL's Views: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 9 Case Reports of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 10 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Products 10.1 Esbriet (Pirfenidone): InterMune Inc. 10.2 Ofev (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG 11 IPF Emerging Therapies 11.1 Tipelukast: MediciNova 11.2 Pamrevlumab: FibroGen 11.3 KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs 11.4 PRM 151: Promedior, Inc. 11.5 GLPG1690: Galapagos NV 12 Other IPF Promising Candidates 12.1 CC-90001: Celgene Corporation 12.2 PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics 12.3 LT-1002 and LT-1002: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical 12.4 BG00011: Biogen Inc. 12.5 PBI4050: ProMetic Life Sciences 12.6 TD139: Galecto Biotech 12.7 VAY736: Novartis 12.8 TAS-115: Taiho Pharmaceutical 12.9 ND-L02-s0201: Nitto Denko Corporation 12.10 Nalbuphine ER: Trevi Therapeutics 12.11 RVT-1601: Respivant Sciences 12.12 Gefapixant: Merck & Co. 13 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 7MM Market Analysis 14 Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Country 14.1 United States IPF Market Analysis 14.2 EU-5 Countries IPF Market Outlook 14.2.1 Germany IPF Market Size 14.2.2 France IPF Market Size 14.2.3 Italy IPF Market Size 14.2.4 Spain IPF Market Size 14.2.5 United Kingdom IPF Market Size 14.3 Japan IPF Market Outlook 15 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers 16 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

