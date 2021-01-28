Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period [2020-2030] in the 7MM, estimates DelveInsight

- Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies, will fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market during the forecast period in the 7MM
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Research Report" report provides a detailed comprehension of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the IPF market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report also proffers an analysis of recent IPF treatment practice/algorithm, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers market drivers, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
Some of the significant highlights of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Report
- Two antifibrotic agents are currently approved for use in IPF, Esbriet, and Ofev (tyrosine kinase inhibitors). Both drugs have been shown to slow the disease progression but do not significantly impact mortality.
- The surge in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size is due to an increase in the prevalence of IPF patients in the 7MM, along with promising assets such as RG 6354, Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, and many others.
- Of all the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to launch is the RG 6354 (Roche). It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Apart from this, other products such as Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, Ziritaxestat, GB0139, and others have demonstrated early promising results.
- The IPF market will experience a boost in market growth owing to the factors such as the market entry of novel therapies aided by the grant given by the special regulatory designations, an increase in the aging population, and an increase in the prevalence of fibrotic diseases in those population. However, the poor prognosis of IPF patients, lack of curative treatment, and the wait and watch strategy currently used by physicians will hinder the IPF market growth.
- Several key companies such as Roche, MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, Promedior, Inc., Galapagos NV, Galecto Biotech are working robustly to identify the cause of disease and targeted therapy to overcome the drawbacks of the IPF treatment. Many Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs are in the late phase of development and are expected to enter the IPF market by 2030. These therapies target a different mechanism and anticipate to provide better treatment options for IPF patients.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive form of interstitial lung disease (ILD), characterized by fibrosis and worsening lung function that primarily occurs in those 50 years and older. The males appear to have a predisposition to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis which is why a higher percentage of prevalence was observed in males as compared to females.
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
- Total Prevalent cases
- Gender-specific cases
- Age-specific cases
- Severity-specific cases
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market
The IPF therapeutic approach currently involves both non-pharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The non-pharmacological treatment in IPF includes supplemental oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and palliative care services. The pharmacological treatment options include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive/ cytotoxic agents (azathioprine, cyclophosphamide), antifibrotic agents alone or in combination, anti-coagulants, antacid therapy, and lung transplantation.
There are two antifibrotic agents approved for use in IPF. These are pirfenidone and nintedanib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors). Both drugs have been shown to slow the disease progression but not significantly impact mortality. For this reason, early initiation of therapy is recommended. Drug therapy for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is often specific for the particular type of PF a patient has, which means the treatment for one disease may not be the right one for another.
To overcome the drawbacks of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment, many companies are working robustly to identify the IPF causes and targeted therapy. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the expected launch of approved therapies, will fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market during the forecast period. Many drugs that are in the late phase of development are expected to enter the IPF market by 2030. These therapies target a different mechanism and are expected to provide better treatment for IPF patients. Of all the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to launch is the RG 6354 (Roche). It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Apart from this, other products such as Pamrevlumab, Tipelukast, Ziritaxestat, GB0139, and others have demonstrated early promising results.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Companies
- Tipelukast: MediciNova
- Pamrevlumab: FibroGen
- KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs
- PRM 151: Promedior, Inc.
- GLPG1690: Galapagos NV
And many others.
Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report
- Geography Covered: 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
- Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Roche, MediciNova, FibroGen, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, Promedior, Inc., Galapagos NV, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance
3
Disease Background and Overview of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
4
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1
United States
4.2
EU5 Countries
4.2.1
Germany
4.2.2
France
4.2.3
Italy
4.2.4
Spain
4.2.5
United Kingdom
4.3
Japan
5
Current Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Practices
6
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs
7
Organizations contributing to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
8
KOL's Views: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
9
Case Reports of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
10
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Products
10.1
Esbriet (Pirfenidone): InterMune Inc.
10.2
Ofev (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG
11
IPF Emerging Therapies
11.1
Tipelukast: MediciNova
11.2
Pamrevlumab: FibroGen
11.3
KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs
11.4
PRM 151: Promedior, Inc.
11.5
GLPG1690: Galapagos NV
12
Other IPF Promising Candidates
12.1
CC-90001: Celgene Corporation
12.2
PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics
12.3
LT-1002 and LT-1002: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
12.4
BG00011: Biogen Inc.
12.5
PBI4050: ProMetic Life Sciences
12.6
TD139: Galecto Biotech
12.7
VAY736: Novartis
12.8
TAS-115: Taiho Pharmaceutical
12.9
ND-L02-s0201: Nitto Denko Corporation
12.10
Nalbuphine ER: Trevi Therapeutics
12.11
RVT-1601: Respivant Sciences
12.12
Gefapixant: Merck & Co.
13
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 7MM Market Analysis
14
Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Country
14.1
United States IPF Market Analysis
14.2
EU-5 Countries IPF Market Outlook
14.2.1
Germany IPF Market Size
14.2.2
France IPF Market Size
14.2.3
Italy IPF Market Size
14.2.4
Spain IPF Market Size
14.2.5
United Kingdom IPF Market Size
14.3
Japan IPF Market Outlook
15
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers
16
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers
17
Appendix
18
DelveInsight Capabilities
19
Disclaimer
20
About DelveInsight
