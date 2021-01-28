DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands and Santo Blockchain Labs Discuss JV DNATags(R)

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX) today announces that CEO Adrian McKenzie and Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Mining Corp dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) are pleased to summarize some Key features and talking points about their recent JV DNATags®.

To Summarize The company,(DNAX), has acquired 70% of the intellectual property (IP) and ownership rights to DNATags®, the remaining 30% will be owned by Santo Blockchain Labs. Under this agreement DNA Brands, will develop the marketing and roadmap to launch this software into the Cannabis, Pharmaceutical and Health and Beauty Care Industries; additionally, Santo Blockchain Labs with maintain, continue the development, provided technical support as blockchain technology, radio-frequency identification (RFID), near-field communication (NFC), Internet of Things (IoT) and other cutting-edge technologies emerge to provide consumers the trust and peace of mind while using DNATags®.

Frank Yglesia and Adrian McKenzie can be viewed on the DNA's YouTube Channel and welcome all shareholders and anyone interested in the future of Blockchain and the Cannabis/ Medical Packaging market to view the Interview.

During the days and weeks to come both companies will be announcing via their social media outlets at DNA Brands@dnabrandsinc and Santo Blockchain Labs@otcsanp including press releases and via other avenues of communication all the exciting updates and events of this endeavor. Bothe companies Welcome any Questions

The cannabis packaging market was valued at USD 101.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 297.51 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.59% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The cannabis packaging market is anticipated to witness notable growth in the next few years, owing to the rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis products for consumption. The increasing legalization of cannabis in various countries is likely to drive the future market. DNA Brands now has a second potential revenue stream to compliment its existing digital solar marketing business." additionally Frank Yglesias of Santo Blockchain Labs, added, "It's great to be working with a group like DNA Brands, they are the digital marketing key we have been waiting for to market DNATags® to the cannabis industry. I am very excited about the future and we are kicking it off in a great way"

Santo Blockchain Labs

SANTO www.sanp.us is a publicly traded company (OTC:SANP) on the OTCMarkets, the company focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. Though its 100% owned subsidiary; SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers, VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

DNA Brands, Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. In March 2020, the company acquired 954Solar LLC and has been engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales. With the Acquisition of DNATags® the company now owns 2 pieces of Intellectual property, and will begin Marketing DNATags® to both the medicinal and recreational Cannabis Industry players. DNA Brands has 4.9 Million shares Issued and outstanding and approximately 1.5 Million Shares in the Float (public hands).

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

