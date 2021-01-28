Founder and CEO of CFSI Loan Management Brian Mingham is Spotlighted in DOTCOM Magazine

Brian Mingham was recently featured in an exclusive one-on-one interview with DOTCOM Magazine to discuss his professional success and how he remains motivated in a competitive business landscape.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Founder and CEO of CFSI Loan Management, Brian Mingham recently sat down with DOTCOM Magazine to provide insight on his professional achievements. Since establishing his company in 2012, Mingham has experienced an extensive growth rate and sheds light on how he remains successful:

"Every interaction is built on integrity. We have a high-touch, customer-centric approach which allows lenders to concentrate on originating construction loans while CFSI manages the construction phase from beginning to end," states Mingham. "At the core of CFSI, we focus on people, standards, and service, all of which focus on improving the client experience."

With strict vendor selection criteria, Mingham and his associates have implemented a formal due diligence process to ensure top quality service. As a result-driven individual he also claims that it is essential to take every opportunity to go above and beyond.

Throughout the interview Mingham also provides advice for those looking to enter the business landscape, claiming a mentor is often fundamental to getting your feet off the ground:

"There is no golden formula for entrepreneurship, especially considering the diversity of businesses, products, and services out there. So having someone you can speak to when you run into problems, need to scale, or are looking for a network connection, is priceless."

Lastly, young entrepreneurs who are passionate about what they do, will easily separate themselves from the competition.

Those interested in reading the full interview can do so here.

About Brian Mingham

Brian Mingham is the CEO and founder of CFSI Loan Management - a nationwide construction risk mitigation firm based out of Greenwood Village, Colorado. As a trusted industry professional, Mingham works alongside private and commercial lenders to determine project feasibility, manage the construction budget, and ensure all forecasts are up to date and accurate.

Mr. Mingham is a high-energy, results-oriented executive with proven experience in all aspects of start-ups and growth initiatives. With a proven ability to capitalize on market opportunities, he combines his entrepreneurial vision with strong management and leadership skills.

For more information on CFSI Loan Management, please visit his official site here.

