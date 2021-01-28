Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
Dow Jones News
28.01.2021 | 15:01
Hardman & Co Research: BBGI presenting at the February 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum

DJ Hardman & Co Research: BBGI presenting at the February 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: BBGI presenting at the February 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum 
28-Jan-2021 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
February 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum 
 
We are delighted to announce that BBGI will be presenting at the Hardman & Co Investor Forum, which will be held online 
at 3:00pm on 10th February 2021. 
The Investor Forum is a regular event offering investors access to a variety of exciting companies, hosted via Zoom. 
Each company will give a presentation followed by a moderated Q&A session. 
Please click here to register for your place. 
We look forward to seeing you there. 
 
 
 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place 
London 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge.  Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163894 28-Jan-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
