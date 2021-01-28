Cloud-native claims solution will provide foundation to drive business transformation, boost effectiveness and reduce costs

Majesco, a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced that ClaimVantage, recently acquired by Majesco, signed an agreement with Utmost Corporate Solutions, a leading provider of employee benefits including life, income protection and critical illness across Europe and worldwide. Utmost will implement ClaimVantage Claim Management software as a foundational part of their digital transformation project.

Based in Ireland and Guernsey, Utmost Corporate Solutions enables their customers to protect their employees and promote wellbeing in the workplace through effective, personalized service and claims. Utmost will implement ClaimVantage Claim Management in the cloud, providing them with a cutting-edge solution to streamline their business and improve reporting while providing automated upgrades, which will allow them to maintain their position as a market leader. Implementation will provide Utmost clients with a competitive edge through enhanced claims experience and improved timely data and insights.

"As we transform our business and position for growth, we recognized the need for a next-gen cloud-native claims management solution that will empower a new digital business model," commented Kevin Nolan, Head of Claims and Underwriting at Utmost Corporate Solutions. "Majesco's ClaimVantage solution provides a platform that enables Utmost to remain at the leading edge and power our growth, while enhancing our customer experience. We look forward to our strategic partnership with Majesco."

The Majesco ClaimVantage Claims Management enterprise solution will complete the full income protection claims life cycle for Utmost Corporate Solutions, from claim intake through payment calculation.

"We're thrilled that Utmost has selected Majesco ClaimVantage Claims Management solution to power their digital transformation while future-proofing and optimizing their claims operation through our market-leading technology," said Stacy Varney, VP Sales at Majesco. "Implementation will elevate Utmost's claims management operation and result in improved claims decisions and efficiencies across the claims management function. Implementation of the cloud-native solution will enable Utmost to respond to future market dynamics and opportunities at speed and scale. We welcome Utmost to the Majesco customer community."

ClaimVantage was acquired by Majesco on January 7, 2021.

