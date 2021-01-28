CEO of Modern Meat Tara Haddad is Featured in an Exclusive Online Interview with DotCom Magazine

Founder and CEO of Modern Meat, Tara Haddad was recently featured in DotCom Magazine where she discusses the benefits of a plant-based diet. As a health and wellness advocate, she claims that those wanting to avoid processed foods, should consider transitioning to a flexitarian or vegan lifestyle.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. Offering a wide range of plant-based meat alternatives, CEO and founder Tara Haddad ensures all product ingredients are both nutritious and sustainable.

Having recently sat down with DotCom Magazine, Tara provides insight into the many benefits of adhering to a plant-based diet. Despite the rising popularity of vegetarian and vegan products, many consumers remain unaware of how convenient it is to incorporate plant-based ingredients into their everyday recipes.

"Convenience and taste are our two biggest selling points" states CEO of Modern Meat, Tara Haddad. "People who want to use plant-based meat substitutes are generally not looking for ways to reinvent the wheel when it comes to cooking and eating their favorite foods. They would largely prefer to have an ingredient be easily adapted into an existing recipe. Our products are perfect for this.

With a mission to provide healthy and sustainable food to the Canadian public, the professionals at Modern Meat also claim that their focus on fresh food is what sets them apart from the competition.

"We have also pledged to keep our products free of all GMOs, because we know that our customer base is concerned about the impact of these untested food additives."

Throughout the interview, Tara also provides some advice for individuals looking to start in business, claiming that despite current COVID-19 setbacks it is possible to be successful so long as you remain innovative.

To learn more about Tara Haddad and Modern Meat, please enjoy the DotCom Magazine Interview, linked here.

About Tara Haddad

Tara is the CEO and founder of Modern Meat - a plant-based Canadian food company based out of Vancouver, Canada. Having built the company from the ground up, she initially started selling her products through local food markets before transitioning to various retailers. As a health and wellness advocate, Tara ensures all Modern Meat core products are free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home orders, Tara and her dedicated team continue to provide top-quality meat alternatives to customers.

Contact Information:

Tara Haddad

Website: https://www.themodernmeat.com/

Email: news@tarahaddad.com

SOURCE: Tara Haddad

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626523/CEO-of-Modern-Meat-Tara-Haddad-is-Featured-in-an-Exclusive-Online-Interview-with-DotCom-Magazine