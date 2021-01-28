Finomial Shortlisted for Best Cloud-Based Middle-Back Office Solution at the Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards 2021

Leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management Platform Receives Accolades for Its Support of Fund Administrators throughout COVID-19 Shift to Remote Work

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, was shortlisted for the Best Cloud-Based Middle-Back Office Solution at the Annual Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021. Winners are to be announced at this year's Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards virtual ceremony on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Today's news comes on the heels of Finomial's US HFM Technology Award shortlist news and the completion of the FATCA and CRS (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and Common Reporting Standard) in the Singapore region, specifically for funds domiciled in Singapore.

Finomial, along with six other companies, was shortlisted for the Best Cloud-Based Middle-Back Office Solution. Finomial's Compliance Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform rises above its competition in its unrelenting focus on innovating to enable collaboration between funds, investors and service providers. Finomial has proven its commitment to private equity and hedge funds by continuing to bring innovative solutions and seamlessly integrating AML and KYC compliance into existing investor systems.

"We're excited to be shortlisted for this incredible industry award," said Meredith Moss, CEO and founder of Finomial. "This award highlights our continued commitment to solving compliance challenges while delivering lifecycle management solutions to investors."

Finomial offers a complete investor onboarding solution for alternative investment managers and their fund administrators, including investor compliance, on-boarding, capital activity, collaboration, and regulatory reporting to global authorities. Its platform is used to provide investor services to over 3,200 funds across hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, totaling to over $1.5T in alternative assets serviced. For more information or to schedule a demo of Finomial's Compliance Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, please contact info@finomial.com.

About Finomial

With over US$1.5 trillion in alternative assets serviced on our software platform across the globe, Finomial automates client on-boarding, comprehensive due diligence, and global regulatory reporting in a rapidly changing compliance environment - all while delivering a digital client experience. Finomial is transforming the interactions between financial institutions and their investors, minimizing the friction so GPs and LPs can focus on what matters.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Kemp for Finomial

(516) 417-3975

jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Finomial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626441/Finomial-Shortlisted-for-Best-Cloud-Based-Middle-Back-Office-Solution-at-the-Fund-Intelligence-Operations-Services-Awards-2021