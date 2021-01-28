Rhinogram Announces Partnership with MediGroup

Collaboration extends reach of Rhinogram's frictionless virtual care platform to MediGroup's 30,000+ member organizations

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced its partnership with MediGroup, one of the largest healthcare group purchasing organizations in the United States. Through this partnership, MediGroup members will have the ability to implement Rhinogram's virtual care platform to provide complete contactless care for patients, as well as communicate in real-time via simple texts (SMS), multimedia texts (MMS), social media and live video.

"As medical practices continue to navigate the constantly evolving healthcare landscape, the need for virtual care platforms has exponentially increased. Which is why Rhinogram is proud to partner with MediGroup in providing exactly the type of support these organizations need as they continue to prioritize more of a consumer-oriented approach to keep patients engaged throughout their care journey," said Kathy Ford, president and chief product officer of Rhinogram. "This alliance couldn't be timelier, as it gives Rhinogram the opportunity to reach MediGroup's 30,000+ member organizations - giving member practices the ability to bridge gaps between their patients and streamline workflows in a time when it is an absolute necessity."

Rhinogram's virtual care platform gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

"Virtual care platforms are gaining traction with providers because they greatly benefit both the practice and the patient. Streamlined internal communications lead to huge productivity increases, with less time spent leaving voicemails or trying to track someone down," added Ford. "Add in the fact that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services now offers full reimbursement to providers using asynchronous (texting) and live video communication, and the adoption of virtual care will continue."

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based and video interactions in real time. The virtual care platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

About MediGroup

Recognized as one of the largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States, MediGroup's roster of over 30,000+ members represents over 200,000 physicians in surgical clinics, non-acute care facilities and specialty physician offices nationwide. By aggregating their purchases, MediGroup helps members reduce annual costs on the products and services to run their operations. MediGroup's initiatives also include the MediGroup CARES program to provide charitable services to organizations and individuals in need.

