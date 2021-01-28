Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Partners with STEM Sports(R) to Contribute to Curriculum That Will be Binovi Connect Enabled

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN | OTCQB:BNVIF | GR:2EYA), a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with STEM Sports® with the goal of contributing to a Binovi Connect enabled curriculum for their K-8 programs. STEM Sports® provides a turnkey K-8 supplemental curriculum that uses sports as the real-life application to drive STEM-based learning in classrooms, after-school programs, and camps. STEM Sports® programs are currently active in a variety of school districts within 49 of the 50 US states. Additionally, STEM Sports® has been awarded a STEM.org Accredited Educational Experience trustmark! STEM.org Educational Research is the longest operating, privately held, STEM education research and credentialing organization in America, serving over 4,500 schools, districts, and organizations in over 25 countries.

"Investing in STEM-focused or STEM-based programs has proven time and time again to be a powerful way for companies to give back and to help promote new avenues of thinking. With this partnership, Binovi is teaming up with an already strong group in STEM Sports® to develop an important set of skills that often go overlooked. We're excited for how Jeff and his team will be able to improve the lives -in the classroom, on the field, and in everyday life- of these young minds," said Adam Cegielski, Binovi Founder & CEO.

"We have and will continue to collaborate with partners that see the value in investing in the education of today's students so that they can enhance the future workforce. Binovi literally sees the opportunity to enhance the technology aspects that we provide in our curricula to the benefit of K-8 schools and afterschool programs," said Jeff Golner, STEM Sports® President & CEO.

There has been a significant influx of capital and concentration of efforts in STEM-related efforts, with grants from Disney putting $200,000 ( NYSE: DIS) into STEM programs in central Florida, tire manufacturing giants Goodyear celebrating 20 years of STEM education investment ( NASDAQ: GT ) and Bridgestone continuing their investment in a STEM-focused automotive training program (OTC US: BRDCY ) STEM-based automotive training programs at local colleges, and partnering with NFL star Larry Fitzgerald's First Down Fund to provide underserved youth with the technology they need to facilitate their education.

"Using athletics as a vehicle for learning is a powerful way to instill real-life skills into young minds that will drive them to succeed both in the game and in life. By joining forces with STEM Sports®, we aim to open their student athletes' eyes to these new skills, as well as tools to promote skill advancement and performance improvement that will serve them in the same way now and throughout their lives," commented Tania Archer, Binovi Head of Commercialization & Strategic Partnerships.

About STEM Sports®:

STEM Sports® provides standards-aligned, turnkey K-8 supplemental curricula that combine STEM disciplines with sports. The program delivers authentic, hands-on engagement opportunities to students and youth by using BMX, basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, and other sports as the strategic vehicles and real-life applications to drive STEM-based learning in classrooms, after-school programs, and camps. As a result, students develop critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills that can be applied throughout their education and future careers. Just as importantly, movement and mindfulness are vital components of the student-led curricula: the double-play combination of physical activity and cognitive thinking provides a comprehensive, inquiry-based educational experience and a solution for crucial STEM literacy for students. Aligned with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and National Standards for K-12 Physical Education, the STEM Sports® curricula cultivate and promote participants' STEM engagement and retention. STEM Sports® provides all of the necessary and relevant sports equipment along with the entire list of supplies called for in the teacher/administer manual and all of the items have a long-lasting shelf life.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/binovi-connect

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect App

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Tania Archer

Head - Commercialization | Strategic Partnerships

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626493/Binovi-Partners-with-STEM-SportsRto-Contribute-to-Curriculum-That-Will-be-Binovi-Connect-Enabled