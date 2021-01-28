FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Results Including $39.3 Million of Net Income or $8.97 Per Diluted Share, and a 24% Increase in Its Dividend to $0.26 for the Thirty-Second Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) (the "Company"), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the "Bank") today reported 2020 total net income of $39.3 million, or $8.97 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million, or $5.01 per diluted share for the same period last year. Fourth quarter net income was $11.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share in the comparable quarter one year ago.

"Despite the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, FS Bancorp, Inc. has experienced our most productive year of operations since opening our doors. We greatly appreciate our employees who have demonstrated their community commitment by providing banking services and assistance despite the challenges caused by the pandemic," stated Joe Adams, CEO. "We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved an increase of $0.05 for our thirty-second consecutive quarterly cash dividend to $0.26. The quarterly dividend of $0.26 will be paid on February 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2021."

CFO Matthew Mullet noted, "We are ready to participate in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program and remain ready to assist customers that may require COVID-19 related loan assistance. Our asset quality ratios remain relatively low, however, we proactively increased the provision for loan losses to $13.0 million during 2020 in response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on our lending portfolio. We also achieved 20.2% deposit growth and 16.4% loan growth in 2020. Lastly, we repurchased 252,145 shares, paid $3.6 million in dividends, and increased capital by $29.8 million."

Updated response to the novel coronavirus of 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic:

The Company is following the Federal Housing Finance Agency guidelines for forbearance, foreclosure relief, and late payment reporting for the COVID-19 pandemic on all serviced loans and a modified format for portfolio loans. For portfolio loans, the primary method of relief is to allow the borrower up to 90-days of interest only payments and/or loan payment deferments, and, on a more limited basis, waived interest, late fees, or interest only loan payments and suspended foreclosure proceedings. As of December 31, 2020, the amount of portfolio loans under payment/relief agreements includes commercial real estate loans of $20.8 million, commercial business loans of $10.6 million, a portfolio one-to-four-family loan of $308,000, and consumer loans of $392,000. Of these loans, $25.4 million (79%) are making interest only payments. Additional detail is provided below in the "Credit Quality" discussion.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued our participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration's ("SBA") initial Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). For borrowers in the communities we serve, the Company continues to service 423 PPP loans totaling $62.1 million as of December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 66 PPP loans totaling $12.0 million were submitted for approval and forgiven by the SBA. Recent legislation reopened the PPP through March 31, 2021, by authorizing $284.5 billion in funding for eligible small businesses and non-profits. In January 2021, the Bank began accepting and processing loan applications under this second PPP program and will continue working with our customers to assist them with accessing other borrowing options, including SBA and other government sponsored lending programs.

All of our branches are open and we continue to remain flexible as to branch operations based on the guidance provided for the communities in which we operate. The majority of our employees continue to work remotely, where feasible.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

Net income increased 72.8% to $39.3 million for the year ended 2020, compared to $22.7 million for the same period one year ago. Quarter over linked quarter net income decreased 10.6% to $11.4 million, compared to $12.7 million at September 30, 2020, and quarter over comparable quarter net income increased 92.0% compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019;

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued adverse economic impact and due to additional loan growth, the provision for loan losses was $1.6 million this quarter and $3.1 million in the previous quarter, compared to $647,000 for the same quarter one year ago;

Total gross loans increased $54.8 million during the quarter to $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.52 billion at September 30, 2020, and $1.35 billion at December 31, 2019;

Purchase home lending closings increased 31.9% year over year to $731.8 million in 2020 from $554.8 million in 2019 while refinances increased 239.1%, to $1.14 billion from $336.6 million during the same time period;

Noninterest bearing checking increased $9.6 million during the quarter to $348.4 million and $88.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2020, compared to $338.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $260.1 million at December 31, 2019;

The allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to gross loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale ("HFS")) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.66%, up from 1.63% in the previous quarter and 0.98% for the same quarter one year ago. The adjusted ALLL to gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS and PPP loans, was 1.73% at December 31, 2020 (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures");

FS Bancorp, Inc. redeemed all $10.0 million of its 6.5% subordinated debt on January 4, 2021, at par with excess liquidity created by 2020 earnings; and

The Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") was 10.9% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Summary

Total assets increased $58.6 million, or 2.9%, to $2.11 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $400.2 million, or 23.4%, from $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to increases in total cash and cash equivalents of $55.5 million, loans receivable, net of $53.5 million, securities available-for-sale of $4.9 million, and securities held-to-maturity of $2.0 million, partially offset by decreases in loans HFS of $48.7 million, other assets of $7.8 million, and certificates of deposit ("CDs") at other financial institutions of $2.0 million. Year over year increases in total assets included increases in loans receivable, net of $208.6 million, loans HFS of $96.7 million, securities available-for-sale of $52.0 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $45.8 million and securities held-to-maturity of $7.5 million, partially offset by decreases in CDs at other financial institutions of $8.6 million, other assets of $2.0 million, and premises and equipment, net of $1.4 million.

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent REAL ESTATE LOANS Commercial $ 222,719 14.1 % $ 227,354 15.0 % $ 210,749 15.6 % Construction and development 216,975 13.8 191,933 12.6 179,654 13.3 Home equity 43,093 2.7 40,459 2.6 38,167 2.8 One-to-four-family (excludes HFS) 311,093 19.8 300,863 19.8 261,539 19.3 Multi-family 131,601 8.4 130,243 8.6 133,931 9.9 Total real estate loans 925,481 58.8 890,852 58.6 824,040 60.9 CONSUMER LOANS Indirect home improvement 286,020 18.2 276,693 18.2 254,691 18.9 Marine 85,740 5.4 84,650 5.6 67,179 5.0 Other consumer 3,418 0.2 3,465 0.2 4,340 0.3 Total consumer loans 375,178 23.8 364,808 24.0 326,210 24.2 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS Commercial and industrial 224,476 14.3 224,276 14.8 140,531 10.4 Warehouse lending 49,092 3.1 39,482 2.6 61,112 4.5 Total commercial business loans 273,568 17.4 263,758 17.4 201,643 14.9 Total loans receivable, gross 1,574,227 100.0 % 1,519,418 100.0 % 1,351,893 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (26,172 ) (24,799 ) (13,229 ) Deferred costs and fees, net (4,017 ) (4,240 ) (3,273 ) Premiums on purchased loans, net 943 1,124 955 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,544,981 $ 1,491,503 $ 1,336,346

Loans receivable, net increased $53.5 million to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2020, from $1.49 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased $208.6 million from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019. The quarter over linked quarter increase in total real estate loans was $34.6 million, including increases in construction and development loans of $25.0 million, one-to-four-family portfolio loans of $10.2 million, home equity loans of $2.6 million, and multi-family loans of $1.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $4.6 million. Consumer loans increased $10.4 million, primarily due to an increase of $9.3 million in indirect home improvement loans and $1.1 million in marine loans. Commercial business loans increased $9.8 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $12.2 million, and warehouse lending of $9.6 million, partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA of $12.0 million. No PPP loans were originated during the quarter as the initial PPP application deadline was August 8, 2020. The focused increase in commercial and industrial loans is tied to the Bank's investment in our business lending platform, including employees to service business lending customers and cash management teams to support business deposits.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended Quarter Quarter December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 over Quarter over Quarter Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 230,135 44.3 % $ 243,974 41.4 % $ (13,839 ) (5.7 ) Refinance 289,074 55.7 345,919 58.6 (56,845 ) (16.4 ) Total $ 519,209 100.0 % $ 589,893 100.0 % $ (70,684 ) (12.0 )

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended Year Year December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 230,135 44.3 % $ 143,623 56.8 % $ 86,512 60.2 Refinance 289,074 55.7 109,021 43.2 180,053 165.2 Total $ 519,209 100.0 % $ 252,644 100.0 % $ 266,565 105.5

For the Year Ended For the Year Ended Year Year December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 over Year over Year Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Purchase $ 731,820 39.1 % $ 554,790 62.2 % $ 177,030 31.9 Refinance 1,141,277 60.9 336,568 37.8 804,709 239.1 Total $ 1,873,097 100.0 % $ 891,358 100.0 % $ 981,739 110.1

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold $522.9 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $479.6 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $233.8 million during the same quarter one year ago. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold $1.64 billion of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $785.4 million during the same period last year. Refinance activity increased 239.1% over the prior year in response to decreases in market interest rates. Purchase activity increased 31.9% year over year as a result of our focus on purchase originations and a favorable interest rate environment for home purchases.

Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 4.25% in 2020 compared to 3.34% in 2019. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold without the impact of deferred fees and costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits for the periods ending are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Relationship-based transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 348,421 20.8 % $ 338,781 21.0 % $ 9,640 2.8 Interest-bearing checking 226,282 13.5 229,576 14.2 (3,294 ) (1.4 ) Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced 14,432 0.9 18,062 1.1 (3,630 ) (20.1 ) Subtotal 589,135 35.2 586,419 36.3 2,716 0.5 Savings 152,842 9.1 144,886 9.0 7,956 5.5 Money market 429,548 25.7 377,585 23.4 51,963 13.8 Subtotal 582,390 34.8 522,471 32.4 59,919 11.5 Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 299,157 17.9 285,650 17.7 13,507 4.7 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 135,901 8.1 150,437 9.3 (14,536 ) (9.7 ) Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 67,488 4.0 68,242 4.3 (754 ) (1.1 ) Subtotal 502,546 30.0 504,329 31.3 (1,783 ) (0.4 ) Total $ 1,674,071 100.0 % $ 1,613,219 100.0 % $ 60,852 3.8

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Relationship-based transactional deposits: Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing checking $ 348,421 20.8 % $ 260,131 18.7 % $ 88,290 33.9 Interest-bearing checking 226,282 13.5 177,972 12.8 48,310 27.1 Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced 14,432 0.9 13,471 1.0 961 7.1 Subtotal 589,135 35.2 451,574 32.5 137,561 30.5 Savings 152,842 9.1 118,845 8.5 33,997 28.6 Money market 429,548 25.7 270,489 19.4 159,059 58.8 Subtotal 582,390 34.8 389,334 27.9 193,056 49.6 Certificates of deposit less than $100,000 299,157 17.9 277,988 20.0 21,169 7.6 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000 135,901 8.1 181,402 13.0 (45,501 ) (25.1 ) Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over 67,488 4.0 92,110 6.6 (24,622 ) (26.7 ) Subtotal 502,546 30.0 551,500 39.6 (48,954 ) (8.9 ) Total $ 1,674,071 100.0 % $ 1,392,408 100.0 % $ 281,663 20.2

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting availability of PPP loan funds and stimulus funds made available in the prior quarters, the tables above reflect quarter over linked quarter and year over year changes in deposits, partially impacted by customers transferring funds from CDs to more liquid interest-bearing accounts, such as money market and interest-bearing checking.

At December 31, 2020, non-retail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds CDs, increased $23.3 million to $196.6 million, compared to $173.3 million at September 30, 2020, due to an increase of $20.3 million in brokered CDs and $3.5 million in public funds CDs, partially offset by a decrease of $449,000 in online CDs. The year over year increase in non-retail CDs of $50.4 million from $146.2 million at December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $45.0 million increase in brokered CDs tied to longer term interest rate swap transactions, a $3.9 million increase in public funds CDs, and a $1.5 million increase in online CDs. Management remains focused on increasing its lower cost relationship-based deposits to fund long-term asset growth.

At December 31, 2020, borrowings decreased $7.8 million, or 4.5%, to $165.8 million, from $173.6 million at September 30, 2020, and increased $80.9 million, or 95.4% from $84.9 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in borrowings from the linked quarter is primarily due to the $10.8 million reduction of Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") borrowings. Under the PPPLF, the Bank pledged PPP loans at face value as collateral to obtain Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") non-recourse loans. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to the PPPLF and Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings.

Total stockholders' equity increased $9.5 million, to $230.0 million at December 31, 2020, from $220.6 million at September 30, 2020, and increased $29.8 million, from $200.2 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders' equity during the current quarter was primarily due to net income of $11.4 million, partially offset by the common stock repurchases of $1.1 million, and $752,000 of other comprehensive loss, net of tax. The Company repurchased 25,135 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, at an average price of $44.78 per share. Book value per common share was $55.33 at December 31, 2020, compared to $52.82 at September 30, 2020, and $45.85 at December 31, 2019.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") at December 31, 2020 with a CBLR of 10.9%, compared to the normally required CBLR of greater than 9.0% and the regulatory approved reduced CBLR of 8.0% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in 2021, the CBLR will increase to 8.5% for the calendar year. The Company's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.1% at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

The ALLL at December 31, 2020, increased to $26.2 million, or 1.66% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $24.8 million, or 1.63% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at September 30, 2020, and $13.2 million, or 0.98% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at December 31, 2019. The adjusted ALLL to gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS and PPP loans, was 1.73% at December 31, 2020 (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). Non-performing loans increased to $7.8 million at December 31, 2020, from $7.6 million at September 30, 2020 and increased from $3.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans quarter over linked quarter was primarily a result of $1.3 million in additional nonperforming commercial business loans, offset by one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $1.1 million returned to active status , and the year over year increase was associated with borrowers adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in the commercial business sector.

Loans classified as substandard decreased $809,000 to $17.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.5 million at September 30, 2020, and increased $10.9 million from $6.7 million at December 31, 2019. The quarter over linked quarter decrease in substandard loans was attributable to a commercial real estate loan of $1.0 million returning to performing status, partially offset by additional consumer loans. The year over year increase in substandard loans was primarily due to one relationship with mortgage loans totaling $4.5 million, one relationship with mortgage, commercial real estate, and commercial business loans totaling $3.3 million, and two commercial business loans totaling $4.4 million. There was one other real estate owned ("OREO") property of $90,000 at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, compared to two OREO properties totaling $168,000 at December 31, 2019.

Included in the carrying value of gross loans are net discounts on loans purchased in the Anchor Bank acquisition in November 2018. The remaining net discount on loans acquired was $1.5 million, $1.8 million, and $2.7 million, on $132.6 million, $159.2 million, and $198.5 million of gross loans at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Management has identified loans that have either been directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has downgraded the risk classification of these loans. Commercial loans (non homogeneous loans) downgraded as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and their respective industries at the dates indicated are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) Loan types: December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Construction $ 3,480 $ 4,335 $ 4,704 $ 4,565 Education/worship 734 4,796 5,558 5,525 Food and beverage 14,577 14,346 16,199 12,988 Hospitality 43,960 43,903 44,136 15,578 Manufacturing 12,579 18,765 19,777 18,122 Retail 2,554 2,663 11,865 4,058 Transportation 4,407 4,992 4,532 5,111 Other 20,979 23,241 20,040 18,452 Total $ 103,270 $ 117,041 $ 126,811 $ 84,399

Management recognizes the potential impact of COVID-19 on all of our customers and will continue to prudently reserve for probable losses, including reserves against our homogenous residential and consumer portfolios.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $2.5 million, to $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This comparable quarter over quarter increase was primarily the result of an improved mix of loans versus other interest-bearing assets and increased balances in loans funded by lower cost deposits. Interest expense decreased $1.8 million, including a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, offset in part with a $94,000 increase in interest expense on the subordinated note due to accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs upon repayment. Interest income increased $709,000, including an increase of $729,000 in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, impacted primarily by the recent significant reduction in market interest rates on new loan originations and adjustable rate instruments, including low yielding PPP loans, refinances of higher yielding one-to-four-family portfolio loans, and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans, which prompted the recognition of the remaining net deferred fees of the underlying loans. This increase was partially offset by a $20,000 decrease in interest and dividends on investment securities, and cash and cash equivalents. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income increased $3.8 million, to $74.1 million, from $70.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, with a greater decrease in interest expense of $4.6 million partially offset by a smaller decrease in interest income of $788,000.

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 30 basis points to 3.99% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from 4.29% for the same period in the prior year, and decreased 51 basis points to 4.02% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 4.53% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on PPP loans was 2.72%, including the recognition of the net deferred fees, resulting in a negative impact to the NIM of five basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. When including the net interest income impacts of both PPP loans and the PPPLF, NIM was negatively impacted 16 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Management has included a NIM analysis in this release excluding the impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"). The comparable quarter over quarter decrease in NIM was impacted by lower yielding loans, including reduced interest rates on new fixed-rate real estate loan originations and adjustable-rate commercial loans as well as repricing loans from the March 2020 reductions in the federal funds rate in response to COVID-19. The Company also recognized the remaining unamortized costs on subordinated debt of $100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 based on the prepayment that occurred on January 4, 2021.The year over year decrease in NIM was mostly driven by lower interest rates on new loan originations. The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, decreased 64 basis points to 0.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from 1.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was predominantly due to the decrease in cost for market rate deposits and decreased borrowing costs as well as a strategic shift away from higher cost certificate of deposit funding. The year over year average cost of funds decreased 48 basis points to 0.86% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 1.34% for the year ended December 31, 2019, likewise reflecting decreases in market interest rates over last year. The accelerated amortization of subordinated debt cost was $100,000 in 2020 due to the prepayment that occurred on January 4, 2021. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses was $1.6 million, compared to $647,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the loan portfolio due to organic loan growth. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs totaled $229,000 compared to net charge-offs of $183,000 for the same period last year. Net charge-offs totaled $93,000 during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income increased $9.1 million, to $14.8 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase during the period primarily reflects a $9.7 million increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $616,000 decrease in service charges and fee income primarily due to an increase in mortgage servicing rights amortization of $743,000, resulting from declining interest rates and increased refinancing activity. Noninterest income increased $32.3 million, to $55.4 million, for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase was impacted by a $34.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans and an increase in other noninterest income mostly due to the net gain from a one-time sale of Class B Visa stock shares of $1.5 million, partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in service charges and fee income, primarily due to an increase in mortgage servicing rights amortization of $4.0 million.

Noninterest expense increased $2.9 million, to $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense reflects a $1.8 million increase in salaries and benefits, primarily attributable to increases in incentives and commissions of $4.8 million driven by increased production of HFS loans and compensation of $923,000, partially offset by increases in recognized deferred costs on direct loan origination activities of $4.2 million. Noninterest expense increased $4.3 million, to $66.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $62.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase during this period was primarily due to a $4.3 million increase in salaries and benefits, primarily attributable to increases in incentives and commissions of $16.0 million, again driven by increased production of HFS loans, and compensation of $2.9 million, partially offset by increases in recognized deferred costs on direct loan origination activities of $16.1 million, as well as no acquisition costs for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Other increases between the periods included $1.9 million in the impairment of servicing rights, and $749,000 in operations expense, partially offset by decreases of $1.2 million in loan costs and $584,000 in data processing.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 Bank branches, one headquarter office that produces loans and accepts deposits, and nine loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "believe," "will," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, the Company's ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company's ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company's actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Linked Quarter

% Change Year Over Year

% Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,554 $ 11,348 $ 13,175 2 (12 ) Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 80,022 24,725 32,603 224 145 Total cash and cash equivalents 91,576 36,073 45,778 154 100 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 12,278 14,262 20,902 (14 ) (41 ) Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 178,018 173,101 126,057 3 41 Securities held-to-maturity 7,500 5,500 - 36 NM Loans held for sale, at fair value 166,448 215,123 69,699 (23 ) 139 Loans receivable, net 1,544,981 1,491,503 1,336,346 4 16 Accrued interest receivable 7,030 6,809 5,908 3 19 Premises and equipment, net 27,343 27,898 28,770 (2 ) (5 ) Operating lease right-of-use 4,949 5,251 5,016 (6 ) (1 ) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 7,439 6,553 8,045 14 (8 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") 90 90 168 - (46 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 36,226 36,006 35,356 1 2 Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value 12,595 11,736 11,560 7 9 Goodwill 2,312 2,312 2,312 - - Core deposit intangible, net 4,751 4,928 5,457 (4 ) (13 ) Other assets 9,705 17,481 11,682 (44 ) (17 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,113,241 $ 2,054,626 $ 1,713,056 3 23 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 362,853 $ 356,843 $ 273,602 2 33 Interest-bearing accounts 1,311,218 1,256,376 1,118,806 4 17 Total deposits 1,674,071 1,613,219 1,392,408 4 20 Borrowings 165,809 173,640 84,864 (5 ) 95 Subordinated note: Principal amount 10,000 10,000 10,000 - - Unamortized debt issuance costs - (100 ) (115 ) (100 ) (100 ) Total subordinated note less unamortized debt issuance costs 10,000 9,900 9,885 1 1 Operating lease liability 5,176 5,468 5,214 (5 ) (1 ) Deferred tax liability, net 58 2,662 1,971 (98 ) (97 ) Other liabilities 28,120 29,187 18,472 (4 ) 52 Total liabilities 1,883,234 1,834,076 1,512,814 3 24 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 4,237,956 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, 4,263,091 at September 30, 2020, and 4,459,041 at December 31, 2019 42 43 44 (2 ) (5 ) Additional paid-in capital 81,318 81,676 89,268 - (9 ) Retained earnings 146,405 135,921 110,715 8 32 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,533 3,285 788 (23 ) 221 Unearned shares - Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") (291 ) (375 ) (573 ) (22 ) (49 ) Total stockholders' equity 230,007 220,550 200,242 4 15 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,113,241 $ 2,054,626 $ 1,713,056 3 23

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Qtr Over Qtr% Change Year Over Year

% Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 21,758 $ 21,066 $ 21,029 3 3 Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 1,189 1,162 1,209 2 (2 ) Total interest and dividend income 22,947 22,228 22,238 3 3 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,310 2,637 4,173 (12 ) (45 ) Borrowings 503 503 544 - (8 ) Subordinated note 265 170 171 56 55 Total interest expense 3,078 3,310 4,888 (7 ) (37 ) NET INTEREST INCOME 19,869 18,918 17,350 5 15 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,601 3,100 647 (48 ) 147 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 18,268 15,818 16,703 15 9 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 807 546 1,423 48 (43 ) Gain on sale of loans 13,350 16,228 3,692 (18 ) 262 Loss on disposed fixed assets - - (26 ) - (100 ) Gain on sale of investment securities - 118 - (100 ) - Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 220 219 221 - - Other noninterest income 414 435 343 (5 ) 21 Total noninterest income 14,791 17,546 5,653 (16 ) 162 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 10,903 10,225 9,059 7 20 Operations 2,686 2,809 2,660 (4 ) 1 Occupancy 1,244 1,167 1,194 7 4 Data processing 1,230 1,127 1,202 9 2 Gain on sale of OREO - - (13 ) - (100 ) OREO expenses 2 - 1 - 100 Loan costs 522 593 956 (12 ) (45 ) Professional and board fees 847 601 606 41 40 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 255 290 - (12 ) 100 Marketing and advertising 172 109 173 58 (1 ) Acquisition costs - - (99 ) - (100 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 177 176 190 1 (7 ) Impairment (recovery) on servicing rights 570 82 (186 ) 595 (406 ) Total noninterest expense 18,608 17,179 15,743 8 18 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 14,451 16,185 6,613 (11 ) 119 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,087 3,472 695 (11 ) 344 NET INCOME $ 11,364 $ 12,713 $ 5,918 (11 ) 92 Basic earnings per share $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 1.33 (11 ) 100 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 2.94 $ 1.30 (12 ) 100

Year Ended Year December 31, December 31, Over Year 2020 2019 % Change INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 84,128 $ 84,706 (1 ) Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 4,709 4,919 (4 ) Total interest and dividend income 88,837 89,625 (1 ) INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 11,980 16,162 (26 ) Borrowings 1,961 2,476 (21 ) Subordinated note 776 679 14 Total interest expense 14,717 19,317 (24 ) NET INTEREST INCOME 74,120 70,308 5 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 13,036 2,880 353 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 61,084 67,428 (9 ) NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fee income 2,373 6,554 (64 ) Gain on sale of loans 48,842 14,248 243 Loss on disposed fixed assets - (26 ) (100 ) Gain on sale of investment securities 300 32 838 Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI 870 872 - Other noninterest income 2,974 1,355 119 Total noninterest income 55,359 23,035 140 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 38,095 33,816 13 Operations 10,471 9,722 8 Occupancy 4,736 4,640 2 Data processing 4,388 4,972 (12 ) Loss (gain) on sale of OREO 2 (138 ) (101 ) OREO expenses 4 13 (69 ) Loan costs 2,066 3,238 (36 ) Professional and board fees 2,797 2,426 15 FDIC insurance 829 358 132 Marketing and advertising 530 678 (22 ) Acquisition costs - 1,756 (100 ) Amortization of core deposit intangible 706 760 (7 ) Impairment of servicing rights 1,969 92 2,040 Total noninterest expense 66,593 62,333 7 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 49,850 28,130 77 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 10,586 5,413 96 NET INCOME $ 39,264 $ 22,717 73 Basic earnings per share $ 9.14 $ 5.13 78 Diluted earnings per share $ 8.97 $ 5.01 79

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1) 2.18 % 2.51 % 1.38 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1) 20.48 24.04 11.89 Yield on average interest-earning assets (1) 4.61 4.60 5.50 Average total cost of funds (1) 0.67 0.74 1.31 Interest rate spread information - average during period 3.94 3.86 4.19 Net interest margin (1) 3.99 3.92 4.29 Operating expense to average total assets (1) 3.57 3.39 3.66 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.55 134.22 131.90 Efficiency ratio (2) 53.69 47.11 68.44

At or For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 2.02 % 1.38 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 18.74 11.92 Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.82 5.77 Average total cost of funds 0.86 1.34 Interest rate spread information - average during period 3.96 4.43 Net interest margin 4.02 4.53 Operating expense to average total assets 3.43 3.78 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.62 131.42 Efficiency ratio (2) 51.43 66.78

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Non-performing assets to total assets at end of period (3) 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.19 % Non-performing loans to total gross loans (4) 0.49 0.50 0.22 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (4) 337.22 327.94 436.17 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans 1.66 1.63 0.98 CAPITAL RATIOS, BANK ONLY: Community Bank Leverage Ratio 10.86 % 10.67 % 11.56 % CAPITAL RATIOS, COMPANY ONLY: Tier 1 leverage-based capital 11.09 % 10.84 % 11.30 %

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 2.94 $ 1.30 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 4,216,618 4,224,821 4,402,499 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 4,305,340 4,295,334 4,504,811 Common shares outstanding at end of period 4,156,943 (5) 4,175,598 (6) 4,366,984 (7) Book value per share using common shares outstanding $ 55.33 $ 52.82 $ 45.85 Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8) $ 53.63 $ 51.08 $ 44.08

Annualized. Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income. Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans (which include non-accruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets. Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,237,956 at December 31, 2020, less 55,092 unvested restricted stock shares, and 25,921 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,263,091 at September 30, 2020, less 55,092 unvested restricted stock shares, and 32,401 unallocated ESOP shares. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,459,041 at December 31, 2019, less 40,215 unvested restricted stock shares, and 51,842 unallocated ESOP shares. Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See also, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, QTR Over QTR Year Over Year Average Balances 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ Change $ Change Assets Loans receivable, net deferred loan fees (1) $ 1,694,942 $ 1,390,135 $ 1,576,975 $ 1,361,616 $ 304,807 $ 215,359 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 169,586 111,463 155,804 102,549 58,123 53,255 Securities held-to-maturity 7,250 - 2,441 - 7,250 2,441 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 100,625 92,579 100,783 79,749 8,046 21,034 FHLB stock, at cost 7,602 8,554 8,079 8,500 (952 ) (421 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,980,005 1,602,731 1,844,082 1,552,414 377,274 291,668 Noninterest-earning assets 91,595 101,966 95,966 97,955 (10,371 ) (1,989 ) Total assets $ 2,071,600 $ 1,704,697 $ 1,940,048 $ 1,650,369 $ 366,903 $ 289,679 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing accounts $ 1,286,725 $ 1,111,688 $ 1,222,395 $ 1,077,960 $ 175,037 $ 144,435 Borrowings 174,899 93,549 147,836 93,405 81,350 54,431 Subordinated note 9,919 9,882 9,899 9,874 37 25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,471,543 1,215,119 1,380,130 1,181,239 256,424 198,891 Noninterest-bearing accounts 347,798 267,014 323,086 256,928 80,784 66,158 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 31,552 25,092 27,274 21,626 6,460 5,648 Stockholders' equity 220,707 197,472 209,558 190,576 23,235 18,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,071,600 $ 1,704,697 $ 1,940,048 $ 1,650,369 $ 366,903 $ 289,679

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains the tangible book value per share, adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans and PPPLF activity, and adjusted ALLL excluding PPP loans as non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible common stockholders' equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders' equity. For this financial measure, the Company's intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. The Company believes that presenting NIM excluding the effect of PPP loans and the PPPLF, and the ALLL excluding PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special governmental sponsored programs as both the PPP loan balance and PPPLF borrowings are anticipated to substantially decrease within a short time upon forgiveness by the SBA of the PPP loans.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those measures in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 Stockholders' equity $ 230,007 $ 220,550 $ 200,242 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (7,063 ) (7,240 ) (7,769 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 222,944 $ 213,310 $ 192,473 Common shares outstanding at end of period 4,156,943 4,175,598 4,366,984 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 55.33 $ 52.82 $ 45.85 Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 53.63 $ 51.08 $ 44.08

Reconciliation of the NIM (non-GAAP) which excludes PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings, as compared to NIM (GAAP), for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.99 % 4.02 % Net interest income before provision (GAAP) $ 19,869 $ 74,120 Interest income on PPP loans (185 ) (527 ) Accreted fees/costs on PPP loans, net (300 ) (646 ) Interest expense on PPPLF borrowings 63 166 Interest income on PPPLF borrowings proceeds (1) (301 ) (828 ) Net interest income before provision, excluding interest and accreted fees/costs, net on PPP loans and interest income and expense related to PPPLF borrowings (non-GAAP) $ 19,146 $ 72,285 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) 1,980,005 1,844,082 Average proceeds from PPPLF borrowings (71,063 ) (51,971 ) Average PPP loan balance (72,185 ) (46,965 ) Adjusted average interest earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,836,757 $ 1,745,146 Days in period 92 366 Days in year 366 366 Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and PPPLF (non-GAAP) 4.15 % 4.14 %

(1) Assumes proceeds from PPPLF borrowings reinvested at the Company's blended yield on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions.

Reconciliation of the ALLL (non-GAAP) which excludes PPP loans, as compared to the ALLL (GAAP) for the periods indicated:

December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 ALLL to gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS (GAAP) 1.66 % 1.63 % 1.47 % Total gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS (GAAP) $ 1,574,227 $ 1,519,418 $ 1,468,908 PPP Loans (62,064 ) (74,133 ) (75,272 ) Gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,512,163 $ 1,445,285 $ 1,393,636 ALLL (GAAP) $ (26,172 ) $ (24,799 ) $ (21,525 ) Adjusted ALLL to gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS and PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.54 %

