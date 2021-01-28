AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Agreement with Canadian-Based LED Supplier, LIGHTVU INC, to Bolster Virtual Production Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD) (FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with LIGHTVU INC. ("LIGHTVU"), a Canadian-based supplier of direct view LED screens and technology. LIGHTVU manufactures and distributes direct view LED products for indoor and outdoor spaces and is the Canadian distributor for Unilumin LED products. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada in a 16,000 sq ft facility, the company offers premium LED display solutions for a variety of business sectors.

Through the agreement, AMPD becomes a major distribution partner for LIGHTVU LED walls into the media and entertainment sector in North America.

LIGHTVU experiential LED showroom located in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada. A collection of LED video walls creates an immersive experience showcasing the depth of LIGHTVU's direct view LED offerings. (Photo Courtesy of LIGHTVU - Mike Fisette).

"The AMPD founding team's track record and expertise in the media and entertainment sector, along with the robust pipeline of opportunities already in place means that AMPD represents an ideal channel through which to address the digital media and virtual production sectors," said Mark Silvius, CEO at LIGHTVU.

The global film and video market is expected to reach $318.2 billion by 2025, and $410.6 billion by 2030. The top area of growth within this market is in the film and video production segment, which will gain $49.8 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

With the world becoming more and more virtual each day and especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns, film and video companies are increasingly using virtual production techniques in film making, including to visualize the film prior to its making for increasing complex action and visual effects.

In virtual production, video game engine technology, such as Epic Games' Unreal Engine, is used to display digital environments, complete with many visual effects already in place, on large LED walls. This gives key creative teams the ability to adjust elements such as the time of day, lighting, and place assets such as digital characters and scenery in real time while they shoot actors performing in front of the screens. The process allows directors to ensure their vision is being realized in real time, and significantly reduces the amount of time and effort required in post-production.

"Virtual production requires a more advanced level of digital infrastructure compared with traditional production, and the latency sensitivity of the workloads makes the nature of that infrastructure extremely important," explains Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD. "AMPD is exceptionally capable of provisioning this type of infrastructure, both from within our data centres and via our recently announced Flexible Edge product that allows for a remotely managed cloud environment that resides inside customer premises. This agreement with LIGHTVU enables us to offer a complete, integrated package including both LED screens and the necessary computing solutions to the rapidly burgeoning virtual production sector, in which we are seeing high levels of demand around the world."

Working with tech giants such as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel Corporation (INTC) has allowed AMPD to design state-of-the-art systems specifically capable of handling this tremendous computing workload. Virtual production is just one example of how these technologies are being used to create the next generation of digital content.

Several AMPD customers are rapidly developing virtual production initiatives, including Versatile Media and Shocap Entertainment, with several as-yet-unannounced deals expected to close over the next few months.

About LIGHTVU Inc.

LIGHTVU is a 100% Canadian-owned manufacturer and distributor of high performance, direct view LED display solutions. Specializing in direct view LED display solutions in pixel pitches from 0.7mm to 20mm, LIGHTVU provides expert industry knowledge, design, supply, and service for direct view LED applications in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

For further information please contact AMPD Investor Relations:

Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3

ir@ampd.tech

http://www.ampd.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

Tel: 604-332-3329

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to the Company's relationship with LIGHTVU, and the future use, marketability, and benefits of LIGHTVU and AMPD products and services.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including the Company's implementation and technical and commercial applicability of its products and services, its expected relationship with LIGHTVU, and the future use, marketability, and benefits of its products and services, both in general terms and in specific relation to the virtual production marketplace, as well as the anticipated shifts in the visual effects industry towards virtual production. Although our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the inability to maintain a partnership with LIGHTVU, the long term financial and technological viability of AMPD, the possibility of future competitive products that are superior to AMPD and/or LIGHTVU products and services or gain greater market acceptance than AMPD and/or LIGHTVU products and services, the anticipated shifts in the visual effects industry not happening as quickly as expected or at all, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

All forward looking statements and information contained in this News Release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

1 The Business Research Company's film and video market report 2021

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626475/AMPD-Announces-Agreement-with-Canadian-Based-LED-Supplier-LIGHTVU-INC-to-Bolster-Virtual-Production-Offering