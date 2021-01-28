DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 28 January 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", "Qingdao Haier" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) has recently completed relevant matters in relation to Equity Allocation of Employee Stock Ownership Scheme (the equity or shares involved refer to A shares, the same below).
The details are as follows:
I. Details of the Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme
II. Details of Previous Vesting
III. Details of the Current Vesting
The Company has completed the transfer of relevant shares at Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited on 27 January 2021 based on the aforementioned resolutions, with a total of 3,095,221 shares, and the transfer of shares has been completed.
IV. Status quo and follow-up arrangement of the Stock Ownership Scheme
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
