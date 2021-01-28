Monera Capital Group LLC: Newly Established Monera Capital Group Reaches Funding Benchmark of $10 Million

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Monera Capital Group, a private equity merchant cash advance firm headquartered in Miami, FL, recently announced it has funded $10 million in deals in its first 18 months of operation.

Monera Capital Group was co-founded in August 2019 by Zain Razvi, a leader in the MCA industry. "We are very pleased to have reached the $10M benchmark," said Razvi, who serves as the company's chief executive. "Monera has far exceeded forecasted growth, despite the economic impact of COVID-19." The firm prides itself on its conservative underwriting process and low default rate within its portfolio, which have contributed to Monera's stability-and success-despite the tumult of 2020.

His focus for 2021 is "to continue our growth by raising additional capital through partnerships with investors and family offices."

About Monera Capital Group

Monera Capital Group is a private equity merchant cash advance firm based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2019, the firm provides funding to small and mid-size businesses across various industries in the U.S. Its investment partners include institutions, private investors, and its own principals. To learn more about Monera Capital Group, visit www.moneracapitalgroup.com.

