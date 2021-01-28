Adcore Inc.: Adcore Australia Named Best PPC Agency in APAC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), today announced that Adcore Australia Pty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adcore Inc., has been named Best PPC Agency at the APAC Search Awards 2021. Adcore Australia also received the Silver Award for Search & Shopping, for its activity with one of its key e-commerce clients in the region, Princess Polly.

The APAC Search Awards are regarded as the premiere celebration of Marketing Automation Technologies, PPC and SEO in various territories across the Asia-Pacific region. For almost a decade, the APAC Search Awards have been celebrating the expertise, talent and achievements of the search industry. Each award attracts hundreds of entries each year.

While presenting the Best PPC Agency Award to Adcore Australia as part of a virtual award ceremony, SEO expert and consultant Eli Schwartz stated, "The judges were in complete agreement that this firm has shown impressive growth and is a deserving winner. Despite COVID, this firm maintained its team, kept calm and found ways to work with clients to maintain relationships. This strong team displayed incredible results for clients within the work examples it provided in its submission. Keep doing what you're doing!"

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore commented, "We are thrilled about this recognition at the APAC Search Awards for our team at Adcore Australia and wholeheartedly agree with the judges' decision to distinguish Adcore among our peers. In what has proven to be a challenging year, given the worldwide public health and economic concerns, Adcore Australia delivered the highest level of technology and service and remained focused on ensuring that our clients achieved optimum results. It is gratifying not only to be recognized for excellence as a PPC Agency, but also to have Adcore's technologies' strength in Search & Shopping acknowledged with the Silver Award. I congratulate the Australian team and I concur with Mr. Schwartz's advice to 'keep doing what you're doing!'. This outstanding accomplishment sets our 2021 expectations for APAC even higher."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

