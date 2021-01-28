Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) ("the Company"), a company with a patented extracorporeal treatment applicable to many hard-to-cure blood-borne and neurological diseases, including COVID-19, other viruses, and PTSD. President and CEO of the Company, William A. Hartman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"The first part I would like to talk about is the fluorescent and non-fluorescent monoclonal antibodies. What are those exactly?" asked Jolly to begin the interview. "Antibodies work against disease antigens, and antibodies and antigens attract each other like ionic attraction. If you have antibodies present, what they do fundamentally is conjoin with disease antigens, the bad stuff, and in effect they can then be eliminated," explained Hartman. "We have fluorescent and non-fluorescent antibodies," he continued. "Non-fluorescent are your standard antibodies. We have multiple non-fluorescent antibodies, and we also have multiple fluorescent antibodies. Fluorescent antibodies can be used very effectively in detection systems and improve the efficacy or efficiency of detection systems," said Hartman. "For example, fluorescent antibodies can be used against COVID-19."

"I understand Halberd Corporation is or has been working on an antibody cocktail, if you will. What exactly is that?" asked Jolly. "A monoclonal antibody has a degree of effectiveness in terms of the strength of it, as well as the attractiveness to the disease antigens," explained Hartman, noting that the efficiency of antibodies can be improved when combined. "So, we have developed an antibody cocktail simply because it's so much more efficient than antibodies alone."

"How is your radio frequency project coming along?" asked Jolly. "Radio frequency is an entirely new approach. What we do is we conjoin a metallic moiety, which is literally another item conjoined to an antibody, and of course then that attracts the antigen," said Hartman. "By coming up with the exact radio frequency, you can destroy the conjoined metallic moiety-antibody-antigen complex and eliminate the disease antigen from the blood or whatever you happen to be using as a medium," said Hartman. "This radio frequency is a patent-pending mechanism by Halberd, and we're working on this with several universities."

Jolly then asked about the Company's immunity booster strategy. "We've come up with our own immunity booster strategy in terms of developing vitamin complexes that may produce an immunity against COVID-19," he shared. "This could be used by not only those that get the vaccine, but also those who have not yet had the vaccine," said Hartman. "We're very pleased with that and we will be bringing this product out shortly. We're talking to manufacturers to build under a non-disclosure agreement so that they can build our exact formulation."

The conversation then turned to the qualitative and quantitative measurement of COVID-19 antibodies and antigens. "During the development of our fluorescent antibody, in determining what we could and could not do with it and how it could make a more effective measurement of disease infestation, degree and/or freedom from disease, in terms of the antibody that is present in the blood, we've developed a methodology whereas we can use our fluorescent antibody as a tool to measure the precise degree of antibody and/or antigen present in the blood," said Hartman. "Today's testing mechanism that you find commercially available tests 'yes' or 'no' for antibodies; we measure the precise amount of antibodies and/or antigens present," he continued, adding that the mechanism can also measure the effectiveness of a patient's COVID-19 treatment.

"This could be a tremendous boom to the industry worldwide. This could test whether or not people need the vaccine, whether or not the vaccine was effective, whether or not the treatment was effective. This could be a real blockbuster," said Hartman.

"The more technology we have, the more attractive we become to Big Pharma. The simple truth is that Halberd Corporation has a lot of technology, we put out a lot of press releases, and we're trying to make ourselves more attractive to where we can license the technology, sell it, and etc.," shared Hartman. "With all of the technology that we have, we have three issued patents. In the last couple of months, we put out eight provisional patent applications! That is I think among some of the best of the industry. We have a lot of technology and we're a great investment."

"What do you think is going to be the catalyst to move your company forward?" asked Jolly. "We're doing a multifaceted approach. Number one, develop a lot of technology. Number two, we've contracted with Arizona State University, and they're the best in the industry according to the U.S. News and World Report. We're also working with other universities to supplement them," said Hartman, adding the Company also has a strong focus on communications and publishing regular press releases to build interest and awareness. "We have great people. In fact, among the best in the industry. Frankly, the end result for us is to develop a lot of technology, patent it, and present ourselves to the industry and to our stockholders. We think that is the key to success."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;""Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," and "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

