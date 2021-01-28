Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - AAP, Inc. (OTC PINK: AAPJ) is excited to announce that we have a signed an agreement to acquire $18.8 million in delinquent debt from one of our vendors. Our cost will be 2.67 % of the total purchase and we hope to recover 10% of the total amount on average, making AAP Inc. making this a very successful transaction in the debt collection industry. Furthermore, we would like to update our shareholders on a very exciting acquisition we have been working on this month which would allow the company to benefit from multiple revenue streams thereby enhancing the company's value and providing our shareholders with a strong company with excellent growth. We are hoping to announce the details on this new acquisition by the middle of February.

Mr. Bakajin stated, "We are moving The Company in the right direction. We are moving the company in the right direction and I am pleased to announce this debt agreement which will bring excellent growth for the company. Also, I am very excited about the progress we have made on a new acquisition which we hope to be able to announce next month. I am pleased to be taking these steps to benefit the company moving forward."

Currently the only media outlet is the Company's twitter account @TheRealAAPJ. To better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at info@aap-inc.com. The Company's website is http://www.aap-inc.com/ All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile. A company press release will announce any new social media outlets. We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves forward in this new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:

AAP, Inc.

info@aap-inc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73050