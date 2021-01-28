The photon counter market is expected to grow by USD 39.07 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Global Photon Counter Market 2021-2025
The growing application of structural health monitoring (SHM) systems is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as capital-intensive nature and economic conditions will hamper the market growth.
Photon Counter Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, medical imaging led the market growth in 2020. With the growing number of photo-counter detector induced CT scanners and other medical devices for medical testing, the demand for photon counters from the medical imaging industry is expected to rise during the forecast period. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Photon Counter Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing demand for devices such as photon counters in the research industry will facilitate the photon counter market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for Photon Counter in North America.
Companies Covered:
- ADVACAM Oy
- Becker Hickl GmbH
- Hidex Oy
- ID Quantique SA
- Laser Components GmbH
- Micro Photon Devices Srl
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Photek Ltd.
- PicoQuant GmbH
- Thorlabs Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Medical imaging Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fluorescence microscopy Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LIDAR and SLR Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
