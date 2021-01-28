GTL Named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner by Energage

GTL team members appreciate the culture of collaboration and recognition, knowing that their work has a meaningful impact on everyone affected by incarceration

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the Energage's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

Over 1,100 organizations across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey, and winners were chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage.

"Our goal is to provide solutions that bring families together, that prepare individuals to reenter society, and that support the officers in our customer facilities," said Deb Alderson, GTL President & CEO. "The services that we provide make a difference to correctional facilities, incarcerated individuals, and family and friends, and these accomplishments are due to the commitment and dedication of our amazing team members. Receiving this Top Workplaces USA award further solidifies the focus GTL has placed on cultivating a strong workforce, and since this survey is based on employee feedback, we are thrilled that we have developed a strong culture of change and collaboration with team members who really understand and believe in our mission."

"GTL strives to create an inclusive environment in which all employees find success," said Jessica Artz, GTL Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Administration. "Every program we implement is done with our employees front of mind-without engaged employees, we cannot fulfill our mission. It is truly an honor to be recognized with a Top Workplaces USA award."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

