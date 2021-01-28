Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is proud to announce it has hired Nicholas Santana as an interim CTO (Chief Technology Officer) to help navigate software development, bug fixes, and internal technology issues.

MobiCard has signed a new team member as an Interim CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Nicholas Santana! MobiCard is better served with an in-house technology expert to minimize expenses and to navigate difficult technology implementation, integration, and supervision. Nick has an extensive background with 15+ years of experience as a full stack developer and a wide range of coding languages. Nick has expertise and experience with 14 different coding languages and proficiency in all relevant programming languages for web, and mobile applications used today. He also has database management experience with MySQL, SQL, oracle, MongoDB, amongst others. Nick has expertise in full development life cycles from front to back end, as well as data base management.

"2021 is the year of GROWTH! That mean's user growth on our apps, internally adding people to the team GROWTH, and share price GROWTH! At least these are some of our goals. Adding people to the team only serves the shareholders MORE, because it gives us greater internal abilities to accomplish MORE for our shareholders. MORE hands-on deck!" Commented Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO "As the company grows, it is only natural that so will our management team." Mr. Sodaitis added.

The decision to hire a CTO will give MobiCard the ability to maintain our application on a 24/7 basis, any issues we need address on the fly we will be able to do so. We need to have the ability to fix things internally, and quickly. It allows more options possibly creating a ticketing system that determines priority with our technology partners. We have put in a request from our technology partners for access to the following: (1) The website; to make changes when we want to internally. This will speed up our response times and be much, much cheaper. (2) Have both CEO & CTO be added to the GIT Repository that allows MobiCard to track productivity (who, when, and what work is being done on our apps / code). (3) Access to our code so we can implement changes if need be. This will be extremely important and will make MobiCard more nimble and lower expenses drastically. Furthermore, will give flexibility to MobiCard to add features, or update designs or layouts, without having to pay any outside group any fees. Besides eliminating costs, having an internal CTO with access to our code will also allow for faster response times and faster bug fixes. Eliminating costs will lead to reallocating resources towards other goals. (5) Access to the application hosting server; will make sure we have the ability to scale the company quickly as the company begins to grow exponentially.

It was only logical to retain Nicholis Santana as the Chief Technology Officer as he was already a shareholder and an avid advocate for the MobiCard brand. His experience with the entire development life cycle from coding to database management will now allow MobiCard to oversee all programming aspects as well as provide the correct supervision of technology teams, project management structure, and stay ahead of the curve for the future of MobiCard.

"I want to express to the shareholders that my expertise will allow PTOP to improve the user experience, implement cutting edge components, and elevate MobiCard for the years to come." Expressed Nicholas Santana new CTO of MobiCard.

"Nick will keep our technology advancing while I focus on completing the financials and also focus on growing the user base of the brand." Stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO.

MobiCard knows that like any brand the technology needs to always be changing, adapting, evolving and meeting new needs and desires of its user base.

"Before we are ready for prime time, and our big launch to all of the planned enterprise accounts that will surly saturate the market and confirm MobiCard is the best of brands in this space, we will need to implement changes based upon the feedback of our beta testers, individual users from all age demographics, as well as our test organizational enterprise accounts. We have had lots of feedback since launching the new technology platform, and perfecting the platform including the apps will take less time and less money having an in-house bug support and software developer. We plan to be the BEST digital business card company of 2021. Nick will help us get there. 2021 is all about GROWTH, gaining another team member only increases our abilities to accomplish MORE for shareholders," pontificated Mr. Sodaitis.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. MobiCard is an all-in-one digital application for networking, lead generation analytics, and business card exchange and connects businesses with other businesses or potential customers. In a matter of seconds, business professionals can distribute, share, and view the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking. This is especially beneficial as the ability to make in-person connections diminished last year because of the pandemic. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business. Download MOBICARD in your app store or visit the website at www.freemobicard.com

