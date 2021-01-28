Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index (MVIBTC) to Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) for the use in a fund. The fund's investment objectives are to seek to provide its unitholders with exposure to the digital currency Bitcoin through an institutional-quality, cost-efficient platform, and to provide a secure, simpler and exchange-traded investment alternative for buying and holding Bitcoin.

"We are pleased to license our Institutional Bitcoin Index to Ninepoint, providing their new fund with a transparent and reliable benchmark," stated Steven A. Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. "As a pioneer of Digital Asset indices, we are committed to providing fund sponsors and their investors with the tools to measure the dynamic cryptocurrency markets," he added.

"Entering the digital asset space with the launch of our fund marks a milestone at Ninepoint Partners," says James Fox, Managing Partner and Co-CEO, Ninepoint Partners. "With the help of best in class service providers like MVIS we are able to provide both institutional and retail investors with a better, more reliable way to access investment exposure to Bitcoin."

"We are excited to provide Ninepoint Partners with a robust underlying index for their product. This benchmark follows our mission to enable the expansion of high-quality, institutional-grade digital asset products," said Quynh Tran-Thanh, Chief Product Officer of CryptoCompare.

MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index (MVIBTC), launched on 25 November 2019, is a rules-based index which measures the performance of a digital assets portfolio that invests in Bitcoin, priced from selected exchanges. These exchanges currently include Binance, Bitflyer, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2013

Base Value: 100

