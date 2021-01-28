Christopher Hitchins Named Managing Partner, Katten UK, Succeeding Peter Sugden

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP announced today that it has appointed employment partner Christopher Hitchins to the role of London managing partner. The appointment will see Hitchins step up to lead Katten's growth there, focusing on the firm's strong foundation representing clients in financial services and other areas of strength.

Hitchins succeeds Peter Sugden, who led the London office for nine years and played a key role in its growth, including its move to the historic St. Paul's Churchyard. Hitchins will work with Sugden to help smooth the office leadership transition, after which Sugden will return to full-time management of his market-leading real estate and hospitality practice.

"Chris' collaborative management style will serve our office well as we continue to build on the strategic, pragmatic, business-focused client service that has long been Katten's hallmark," Sugden said. "I have worked with Chris for many years and know the office will thrive under his leadership."

Hitchins, who has been with Katten since 2015, has extensive international experience and will help the firm continue to support clients in operating effectively across borders. As London managing partner, he will work with lawyers practising in mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and commercial, tax, finance, funds and asset management in addition to financial services, litigation, insolvency and real estate. The UK team, some of whom are US qualified, offers integrated legal counsel for clients in the UK, Europe, the United States and Asia.

"I am deeply honoured to have Katten trust me with this new leadership role, working with talented colleagues with whom I have had longstanding professional relationships and whose work I admire and respect," Hitchins said.

Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP is the London affiliate of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in Asia. The London team has a wide range of experience covering real estate, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and commercial, joint ventures, financial services and regulatory, employment, tax, construction, finance, litigation, and asset management.

The firm's London lawyers work seamlessly with colleagues in other offices located in centers of finance, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai and Washington, DC. They offer skilled, integrated legal advice, and are particularly well-placed to service the needs of clients undertaking transatlantic business. For more information, visit katten.com.

