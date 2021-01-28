Social fintech AssetOwner.CO signs up global investors managing more than US$ 5.5 trillion in its first six months

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetOwner.CO, the social collaboration platform for asset owners, announced that it has signed up global investors managing more than US$ 5.5 trillion on the platform, as of January 2021. This is 1000% growth since August 2020, when AssetOwner.CO had investors representing AUM of US$ 500 billion.

The platform's proprietary recommendation engine enables investment professionals in pension funds, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and other asset owners to build their own global peer community(s), based on their pre-defined choices, in a matter of minutes. The users can then securely continue to engage, network and share investment intelligence with an ever-growing community of peers.

Since its launch last year, the platform has seen an average of 70% monthly active users.

AssetOwner.CO CEO Pravin Raveendran points out that all interactions on the platform are user-driven. "So, you can be sure there will be no sales agendas or unsolicited messaging and thus the quality and relevance of the information shared will be maintained, no matter how big the userbase becomes."

Access to the core AssetOwner.CO platform functionalities are complimentary and will always be. In future, says Pravin, AssetOwner.CO will add premium features that would further solve users' pain points and meet their evolving needs for optimum peer collaboration.

To gain access to the platform, users just need to meet the asset owner qualification requirements. Once approved, they are free to post questions, create discussion rooms, engage in 1:1 conversations, and set up roundtables with their peers.

Current users of the platform have already started to benefit from the competitive edge and convenience the platform gives them. Here are some comments from investment professionals about why they think collaboration is so important:

Shinya Deguchi, a Managing Partner at a Hong Kong-based multi-billion-dollar family office, Star Magnolia Capital, says connecting with like-minded asset owners has always been a top priority, but finding the time to do so has been a challenge.

"AssetOwner.CO's platform is perhaps the only place where we can meet and exchange ideas with like-minded investors facing similar situations. It is important that they are not the same because we always want to learn from differences. We found the solution and opportunities brought by AssetOwner.CO extremely valuable."

Canadian-based investment professional Christophe L'Ahelec, who oversaw the External Managers portfolio of the Ontario Pension Fund for more than a decade, says, "I think the asset owner community could benefit from more collaboration. I have observed an element of competition between market participants. But that doesn't really make sense to me because they are all working towards the same commendable objective.

"It is about building future wealth for governments, pension fund members, foundations, or endowments. By having more collaboration, they could serve their customers better."



Alex Lee, an Australian-based director at Bennett Wilkie and outsourced CIO, believes the platform can definitely help solve some of the issues that face asset allocators. He points to the difficulties that stand in the way of verifying the trustworthiness of a potential investment manager or partner, how to perform due diligence, particularly with travel restrictions, how to find new investment opportunities, and how to find investment experts.

It's clear there is an appetite and need for collaboration because it would give asset owners a much more objective picture of the opportunities available to them and where the unforeseen risks may lie - in real-time and when needed.

Asset allocators who are interested in being a part of the AssetOwner.CO community can visit www.assetowner.co to register.

About AssetOwner.CO

AssetOwner.CO is a Singapore-based company that owns and manages a social fintech platform that offers asset owners complimentary access to a global, virtual intelligence-sharing hub. The firm was founded by Pravin Raveendran, who has held various senior positions in the investment industry, including that of Chief Strategy Officer at the Mizuho Bank hedge fund data and research subsidiary, Eurekahedge.