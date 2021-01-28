Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems becomes a member of the Autoware Foundation, based in Japan and thus strengthens its technological leadership.

Initiated in 2018 by Tier IV, Inc., Linaro 96Boards, and Apex.AI, Inc., the Autoware Foundation (https://www.autoware.org) is an organization supporting and promoting open-source autonomous mobility projects. Autoware is one of the most influential international organizations within the autonomous driving ecosystem. Alongside renowned players such as Macnica, Hitachi, Intel, LG and Velodyne Lidar, Navya will contribute to the influence of the Autoware Foundation by making available some of its applications. In return, Navya will benefit from the open-source projects undertaken by the foundation, providing additional know-how on autonomous driving activities, but also on other key elements such as passenger safety, fleet supervision and environmental control before vehicle start-up. These synergies should promote the Company's growth its integration into the global ecosystem of autonomous driving players and the recognition of its technological leadership.

Shinpei Kato, President of the Autoware Foundation says: "We are excited about Navya's participation in the Autoware Foundation. Navya is one of the most successful autonomous driving technology players in the world. We are convinced that their achievements and the experience they have gained through numerous deployments will bring Autoware to the front of this emerging market."

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of Navya, concludes: "We are very delighted to join Autoware Foundation, which is a reference in the field of autonomous driving vehicles and software. We are proud to contribute to the improvement, development and democratization of autonomous and intelligent transport systems."

About Navya

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 170 units have been sold as of 30 June 2020, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Karista as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

