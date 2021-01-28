Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2020

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $6.0 million for 2020 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank, and the Bank's subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Earnings per share increased to $2.84 in 2020 from $2.34 in 2019. Earnings per share increased to $0.74 in the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $0.58 in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net income increased 22% in 2020 to $6,006,000 from 2019 net income of $4,927,000, primarily due to stronger mortgage banking activities in 2020.

Sales of $156.7 million residential mortgages generated $4.8 million of noninterest income in 2020, compared to $860,000 on $40.3 million of sales in 2019.

Net loans increased 26.1% in 2020 to $445.1 million, including $47.8 million of residential mortgages.

The Bank supported 563 employers with SBA's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for a total of $35.9 million. Forgiveness and other payments reduced the balance to $22.3 million on December 31, 2020.

Total assets increased 42.7% to $643.6 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $398.4 million on December 31, 2020.

Non-brokered deposits increased 32.5% to $446.7 million.

Sturgis Bancorp successfully issued $15.0 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10.0 million of the proceeds in the Bank to support Bank growth.

The Bank converted loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan into full branch offices, and will soon open an additional branch office in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to report the Bank remained open during the entire stay-at-home orders in the State of Michigan. Although Bank branch lobbies temporarily operated under an appointment-only system, we successfully served all our customer needs during the height of the COVID pandemic. The Bank's technology investments over the past few years well prepared the Bank for full service, using drive-thru, night deposit, Telebank, Internet, mobile banking, and remote deposit. The Bank had a strong year, led by mortgage banking activities. The Bank provided $2.9 million to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. This increase in ALLL addresses the growth in total loans and COVID-impacted industries, such as hotel loans. The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for several affected borrowers, and most of those have resumed normal payments and are current. Many of these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service. Many have also utilized the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program to assist their business, and some are eligible for second-draw PPP loans. During 2020, the Bank was able to assist 563 employers in obtaining PPP loans, introducing some new commercial clients to the Bank. The Bank has realized strong deposit growth from these new customers, as well as from other new and existing depositors. Overall credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change."

Year ended December 31, 2020 vs. year ended December 31, 2019 - Net income for 2020 was $6.0 million, or $2.84 per share, compared to $4.9 million, or $2.34 per share, for 2019. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.22% in 2020 from 3.96% in 2019.

Net interest income increased to $17.8 million in 2020 from $16.0 million in 2019. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $1.9 million to $19.2 million. Total interest income increased $2.0 million to $21.4 million, and interest expense only increased $213,000 to $3.6 million.

The Company provided $2.9 million to the allowance for loan losses in 2020, compared to $284,000 in 2019. Net charge-offs were $118,000 in 2020 and $60,000 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $9.3 million in 2020, compared to $5.3 million in 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $3.9 million, to $4.8 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $156.7 million in 2020, compared to $47.8 million in 2019. Investment brokerage commission income also increased 13.3% in 2020 to $1.5 million in 2020 from $1.3 million in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $17.0 million in 2020, compared to $15.8 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $1.1 million, or 11.6%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for Bank expansion into southwest Michigan.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 vs. three months ended December 31, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $1,560,000, or $0.74 per share, compared to net income of $1,221,000, or $0.58 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $4.9 million in 2020 from $4.1 million in 2019. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $708,000 to $5.1 million. Total interest income increased $768,000 to $5.8 million in 2020, and interest expense decreased $28,000 to $855,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $825,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $68,000 in the same quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were $18,000 in 2020 and $4,000 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $1.2 million, to $1.4 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $44.9 million in 2020, compared to $12.8 million in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $4.7 million in 2020, compared to $3.9 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $493,000, or 22.6%.

Total assets increased to $643.6 million on December 31, 2020 from $473.4 million on December 31, 2019, primarily in cash and cash equivalents, securities available-for-sale, and loans. Cash and cash equivalents increased $44.6 million to $67.8 million. Securities increased $17.2 million to $73.1 million. The strong position of cash and cash equivalents and securities, supplemented by over $70 million of unused collateralized borrowing capacity, position the Bank with liquidity to fund growth and address unanticipated deposit fluctuations.

Loans also increased $92.6 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial nonmortgage loans, commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages. At December 31, 2020, commercial nonmortgage loans included $22.3 million of PPP loans.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank provided prudent accommodations to affected borrowers in a variety of ways to facilitate their ability to work through the immediate impact of the virus. The following table summarizes the 224 loan accommodations provided in 2020, distributed by the status of the loans on December 31, 2020.

Modified Balance Number Paid Off Current Real Estate Owned Continuing Accommodation Residential $ 9,944 89 $ 1,329 $ 7,244 $ 50 $ 1,321 Commercial 11,448 32 2,283 8,470 - 695 Commercial real estate 23,848 53 1,534 21,572 - 742 Hotels 41,843 21 - 11,521 - 30,322 Consumer 465 29 44 386 - 35 Total $ 87,548 224 $ 5,190 $ 49,193 $ 50 $ 33,115 Number 224 38 155 1 30

Of the $87.5 million modified loans, only $33.1 million were in active deferral or repayment plans on December 31, 2020. Those $33.1 million modified loans had December 31, 2020 balances of $32.7 million, as summarized in the following table.

Percent of 12/31/20 Segment Number Full Payment Deferral Interest Only Payments Repayment Plan Total Residential 0.58 % 14 $ 729 $ - $ 555 $ 1,284 Commercial 0.52 % 2 204 116 - 320 Commercial real estate 0.63 % 3 761 - - 761 Hotels 73.85 % 7 4,245 26,065 - 30,310 Consumer 0.43 % 4 31 - - 31 Total 30 $ 5,970 $ 26,181 $ 555 $ 32,706 Percent of gross loans 1.32 % 5.81 % 0.12 % 7.25 %

The largest loan segment with continuing payment deferments is hotel loans, primarily a component of commercial real estate loans. The Bank has thoroughly analyzed this segment, evaluating it with stress testing of cashflow, loan-to-value ratios, and historical occupancy. Bank staff also interviewed all of the hotel borrowers on their mitigation plans. We remain confident this portfolio can withstand the recent decline in revenue and is positioned to recover.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $383.5 million on December 31, 2020 from $263.2 million on December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $45.3 million in 2020, to $61.2 million on December 31, 2020. In the same period, borrowings decreased $8.5 million to $61.5 million.

Total equity was $47.1 million on December 31, 2020, compared to $43.6 million on December 31, 2019. The regular quarterly dividend was increased in 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $22.19 ($18.35 tangible) on December 31, 2020.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,060 $ 13,301 Other short-term investments 55,782 9,896 Total cash and cash equivalents 67,842 23,197 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,241 2,720 Securities - available for sale 73,072 55,850 Securities - held to maturity - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,917 3,612 Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,832 2,977 Loans, net of allowance of $6,231 and $3,451 445,091 352,531 Premises and equipment, net 11,844 9,367 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 77 113 Originated mortgage servicing rights 2,245 1,112 Real estate owned 341 193 Bank-owned life insurance 11,091 10,797 Accrued interest receivable 2,458 1,610 Other assets 10,721 3,458 Total assets $ 643,606 $ 473,371 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 124,434 $ 89,747 Interest-bearing 383,464 263,189 Total deposits 507,898 352,936 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 76,100 70,000 Accrued interest payable 477 438 Other liabilities 12,019 6,425 Total liabilities 596,494 429,799 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares - - Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,123,291 shares at Dec. 31, 2020 and 2,113,591 shares at December 31, 2019 2,123 2,114 Additional paid-in capital 8,049 7,893 Retained earnings 38,841 34,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,901 ) (625 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,112 43,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 643,606 $ 473,371

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 5,136 $ 4,428 Investment securities: Taxable 222 245 Tax-exempt 139 210 Dividends 256 102 Total interest income 5,753 4,985 Interest expense Deposits 667 517 Borrowed funds 188 366 Total interest expense 855 883 Net interest income 4,898 4,102 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 825 68 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,073 4,034 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 292 315 Interchange income 261 211 Investment brokerage commission income 398 352 Mortgage banking activities 1,421 189 Trust fee income 101 127 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 74 75 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 1 44 Gain on sale of securities - (4 ) Other income 16 24 Total noninterest income 2,564 1,333 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,818 2,325 Occupancy and equipment 582 479 Interchange expenses 117 105 Data processing 221 197 Professional services 113 95 Real estate owned expense 5 8 Advertising 102 81 FDIC premiums 180 36 Other expenses 587 569 Total noninterest expenses 4,725 3,895 Income before income tax expense 1,912 1,472 Income tax expense 352 251 Net income $ 1,560 $ 1,221 Earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.58 Dividends per share $ 0.16 $ 0.15

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 19,150 $ 17,203 Investment securities: Taxable 954 1,075 Tax-exempt 673 850 Dividends 646 280 Total interest income 21,423 19,408 Interest expense Deposits 2,262 2,056 Borrowed funds 1,318 1,311 Total interest expense 3,580 3,367 Net interest income 17,843 16,041 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 2,897 284 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 14,946 15,757 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 1,195 1,274 Interchange income 970 862 Investment brokerage commission income 1,473 1,300 Mortgage banking activities 4,788 860 Trust fee income 371 485 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 294 282 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned - 104 Gain on sale of securities 157 - Other income 82 116 Total noninterest income 9,330 5,283 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,353 9,280 Occupancy and equipment 2,146 1,971 Interchange expenses 427 394 Data processing 869 776 Professional services 373 340 Real estate owned expense 15 24 Advertising 313 314 FDIC premiums 323 78 Other expenses 2,198 2,004 Total noninterest expenses 17,017 15,181 Income before income tax expense 7,259 5,859 Income tax expense 1,253 932 Net income $ 6,006 $ 4,927 Earnings per share $ 2.84 $ 2.34 Dividends per share $ 0.64 $ 0.60

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 126,119 $ 95,914 Average interest-bearing deposits 371,387 262,879 Average total assets 614,379 470,724 Total risk-weighted assets 398,394 336,608 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 46,190 42,758 Average total assets 614,495 470,790 Total risk-weighted assets 398,485 336,542 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 13.43 % 11.61 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.79 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.47 % 3.85 % Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 123,696 $ 88,173 Average interest-bearing deposits 350,321 264,615 Average total assets 608,064 452,821 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 44,376 41,683 Average total assets 608,177 452,924 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 13.53 % 11.84 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.89 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.22 % 3.96 %

