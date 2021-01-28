Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems identifies Hive Learning as Core Challenger following a year of record growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning - the world's leading peer learning platform - has advanced from Solid Performer to Core Challenger status on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems. This follows a third consecutive year of record growth, exceptional customer advocacy, and continued high performance with enterprise customers.

Fosway Group - Europe's #1 HR industry analyst - describes vendors in the Core Challenger Zone as "mid performing solutions with a strong core suite of solutions capability, strong customer advocacy and good performance in enterprise customers".

The Fosway 9-Grid is a multi-dimensional model used to understand the position of vendors in the UK and European markets based on their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories.

Hive Learning has advanced to the Core Challenger position after two years in the Solid Performer Zone, as Hive Learning's customer base grew significantly thanks to their ability to support customers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hive Learning are also identified as a specialist in the Collaborative/Peer category for the second year, as a result of their deep expertise in the space. The specialist has deployed more than 20,000 peer learning solutions and generated over 22 million peer learning interactions in the past three years alone.

Major milestones include:

Hive Learning launched its peer learning programme designed to build inclusive culture, Inclusion Works, in 10 different languages - a first step in removing language as a barrier to conversation as the award-winning provider drives towards translating content in just a few clicks

Hive Learning launched two new programmes, Resilience Works and Wellbeing Works, in response to client demand at the beginning of the pandemic, while their Inclusion Works programme was expanded to meet learner needs in response to the Black Lives Matter movement

Multiple enterprise customers launched cohorts of more than 100,000 users across its peer learning programmes for the first time in Hive Learning's history

Hive Learning retained almost 90% of its customer base, as well as welcoming a host of new and innovative companies including Babcock, Legal & General, and DP World among others

The organisation's customer base expanded to Asia and the Middle East (including China and the United Arab Emirates ) as well as Europe , South America , and the US

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group comments:

"Hive Learning is a great example of a Specialist Learning System that has focused on its strengths and deepened its growth and adoption, and customer advocacy as a result. Enabling effective online collaboration is a huge challenge for organisations in lockdown and Hive Learning's specialised approach is supporting this particular moment of need, hence it's advance position in this year's Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems."

Hive Learning Chief Executive Officer, Julia Tierney, comments:

"Very early on in our journey here at Hive Learning, we could see from the data that peers being involved in each other's learning experiences had a profound impact on engagement and outcomes. The last year has amplified that impact even further and encouraged many organisations to take the leap to try something different. They have been rewarded with record engagement and results.

"Peer learning is so much more than comments in an LMS, people learning from one another or using social tools to get their work done. It's about creating shared experiences and accountability to create self-sustaining culture change.

"As Fosway called out, many businesses are discovering the challenges of scaling collaboration through tools like Teams which are getting crowded (although can be powerful for helping people access learning in the flow of work).

"We agree with the analyst's assessment that there are only few specialist providers able to deliver a powerful programmatic and collaborative approach well, and we are proud to have been able to deliver group-based cohort learning to 100s of 1000s of learners this year.

"As we look ahead to 2021, we'll continue to deepen our understanding of network science and the magic of peer learning, and we are ramping up our investment into our product development to really accelerate impact. Watch this space!"

Download the full report for the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems now.

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning is an award-winning peer learning platform. Our approach uses peer accountability to create deep emotional connections with learning and embed lasting culture change. We create peer learning programmes, specialising in inclusion, wellbeing, and leadership development; and peer learning networks - best practice communities that scale knowledge sharing to drive innovation. This formula helps organisations radically accelerate the adoption of culture-critical skills at scale.

Hive Learning is proud to count the likes of Legal & General, the 30% Club, and Deloitte among its customers. Visit www.hivelearning.com to learn more.

About Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its eighth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

