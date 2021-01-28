DJ PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta037/28.01.2021/18:00) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: S&T AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 Straße, Hausnr: Industriezeile 35 PLZ: 4021 Ort: Linz, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 26.01.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % (Summe Summe Anteile in % (Summe Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte (Summe 7.a.) 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) 7.a. + 7.b.) des Emittenten neu 0,12 4,48 4,60 66.096.103 letzte 0,02 3,08 3,10 Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (§ 130 Absolut indirekt (§ 133 Direkt in % (§ 130 Indirekt in % (§ 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 0 81.614 0,00 0,12 Summe: 81.614 0,12

b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Laufzeit absolut % Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 1.650.374 2,50 agreements Summe: 1.650.374 2,5

b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Physisches oder Cash Stimmrechte Stimmrechte Laufzeit Settlement absolut in % Equity Swap From 06.09.2021 to at any time Cash 1.308.299 1,98 21.01.2022 Retail Structured From 06.08.2068 to at any time Cash 3.045 0,00 Product 19.09.2068 Summe: 1.311.344 1,98

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert Stimmrechte in Aktien sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) durch Ziffer (%) 1 Morgan Stanley 2 Morgan Stanley Capital 1 Management, LLC 3 Morgan Stanley Domestic 2 Holdings, Inc. 4 Morgan Stanley & Co. 3 1,44 1,44 LLC 5 Morgan Stanley Capital 3 0,77 0,77 Services LLC Morgan Stanley 6 International Holdings 1 Inc. 7 Morgan Stanley 6 International Limited 8 Morgan Stanley 7 Investments (UK) 9 Morgan Stanley & Co. 8 0,12 2,26 2,38 International plc

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: The notification was triggered as a result of acquisition of instruments which resulted in Morgan Stanley's holdings crossing above 4%.

Datum 28.01.2021

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

