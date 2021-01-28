Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
WKN: A0X9EJ ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 
Xetra
28.01.21
17:35 Uhr
21,440 Euro
-1,100
-4,88 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
SDAX
Dow Jones News
28.01.2021 | 18:31
PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

DJ PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta037/28.01.2021/18:00) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten 

Name:                           S&T AG 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299002PSXXMVHB26433 
Straße, Hausnr:                 Industriezeile 35 
PLZ:                            4021 
Ort:                            Linz, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 26.01.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile 

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % (Summe Summe Anteile in % (Summe Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte 
              (Summe 7.a.)            7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)                7.a. + 7.b.)              des Emittenten 
neu           0,12                    4,48                           4,60                      66.096.103 
letzte        0,02                    3,08                           3,10 
Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören 

ISIN der      Absolut direkt (§ 130      Absolut indirekt (§ 133     Direkt in % (§ 130       Indirekt in % (§ 133 
Aktien        BörseG 2018)               BörseG 2018)                BörseG 2018)             BörseG 2018) 
AT0000A0E9W5  0                          81.614                      0,00                     0,12 
Summe:                                   81.614                                               0,12

b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments                            Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum /       Stimmrechte       Stimmrechte in 
                                                            Laufzeit                  absolut           % 
Right of recall over securities lending        at any time  at any time               1.650.374         2,50 
agreements 
                                                            Summe:                    1.650.374         2,5

b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum           Ausübungszeitraum /   Physisches oder Cash     Stimmrechte     Stimmrechte 
                                           Laufzeit              Settlement               absolut         in % 
Equity Swap         From 06.09.2021 to     at any time           Cash                     1.308.299       1,98 
                    21.01.2022 
Retail Structured   From 06.08.2068 to     at any time           Cash                     3.045           0,00 
Product             19.09.2068 
                                                                 Summe:                   1.311.344       1,98

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen 

Direkt            Direkt gehaltene        Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/   Total von 
Ziffer        Name                    kontrolliert      Stimmrechte in Aktien   sonstige Instrumente (%)    beiden (%) 
                                      durch Ziffer      (%) 
1             Morgan Stanley 
2             Morgan Stanley Capital  1 
              Management, LLC 
3             Morgan Stanley Domestic 2 
              Holdings, Inc. 
4             Morgan Stanley & Co.    3                                         1,44                        1,44 
              LLC 
5             Morgan Stanley Capital  3                                         0,77                        0,77 
              Services LLC 
              Morgan Stanley 
6             International Holdings  1 
              Inc. 
7             Morgan Stanley          6 
              International Limited 
8             Morgan Stanley          7 
              Investments (UK) 
9             Morgan Stanley & Co.    8                 0,12                    2,26                        2,38 
              International plc

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: The notification was triggered as a result of acquisition of instruments which resulted in Morgan Stanley's holdings crossing above 4%.

Datum 28.01.2021

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1611853200584 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

