VantageOne Credit Union Selects ClickSWITCH for Digital Account and Direct Deposit Switching Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / ClickSWITCH, a leading provider of digital financial account switching solutions for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Union. The partnership will enable the credit union to seamlessly onboard and provide digital account switching and direct deposit switching capabilities to members.

VantageOne Credit Union has chosen ClickSWITCH to automate processes in order to capture more deposits, increase primary relationships and increase overall profitability. Through the partnership, VantageOne members now have the ability to easily upgrade and move banking relationships, direct deposits and recurring payments online.

"As branch traffic has decreased due to COVID-19, providing digital solutions is more important than ever," said Roxanne Davyduke, VP of Consumer Banking at Vantage One Credit Union. "There is a real pain point in the onboarding process when our members need to move their financial accounts. ClickSWITCH removes this friction and they are constantly innovating to meet their clients' needs."

"We are excited to have been chosen by VantageOne Credit Union at a time where innovation in the banking industry is crucial," said Cale Johnston, CEO & Founder of ClickSWITCH. "We are thrilled to add VantageOne to our growing list of financial institutions who are focused on easing the burden of moving paycheck and recurring payments."

This partnership encourages the growing need for digital solutions and technology innovation within the credit union sector. Together, ClickSWITCH and VantageOne Credit Union will continue to empower credit unions to digitize and simplify processes for members.

About ClickSWITCH

ClickSWITCH is a digital account switching solution for financial institutions and neobanks that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching direct deposits and automatic payments to new accounts. The company enables financial institutions to make switching easy, capture more deposits, rapidly and consistently gain PFI status and increase profitability. For more information, visit www.clickswitch.com.

About VantageOne Credit Union

As a credit union, we've been in the business of helping people since 1944. Our team of committed and enthusiastic local experts are here to provide "wow" experiences to you, day-in-and-day-out.

Part of that "wow" experience is providing our members with superior technology solutions while not losing that local, human connection. We always put our members first, because when you succeed, we succeed. Not a member? Make the switch today - It's Easy!

For more information visit www.vantageone.net.

